K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.37
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

24.9

52.57

58.29

105.42

yoy growth (%)

-52.62

-9.81

-44.7

-85.7

Raw materials

-12.26

-50.86

-43.72

-59.01

As % of sales

49.24

96.74

75

55.97

Employee costs

-1.04

-0.53

-1.18

-10.93

As % of sales

4.18

1.01

2.03

10.37

Other costs

-3.74

-1.4

-10.04

-33.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.01

2.67

17.22

32.21

Operating profit

7.86

-0.22

3.34

1.5

OPM

31.55

-0.42

5.73

1.43

Depreciation

-1.46

-26.69

-26.79

-26.79

Interest expense

-0.87

-28.5

-35.86

-34.91

Other income

0

0.19

0.17

0

Profit before tax

5.53

-55.22

-59.14

-60.2

Taxes

-1.36

3.52

2.98

2.02

Tax rate

-24.62

-6.38

-5.04

-3.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.16

-51.7

-56.16

-58.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.16

-51.7

-56.16

-58.17

yoy growth (%)

-108.06

-7.94

-3.45

-71.75

NPM

16.73

-98.33

-96.33

-55.17

