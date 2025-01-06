Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
24.9
52.57
58.29
105.42
yoy growth (%)
-52.62
-9.81
-44.7
-85.7
Raw materials
-12.26
-50.86
-43.72
-59.01
As % of sales
49.24
96.74
75
55.97
Employee costs
-1.04
-0.53
-1.18
-10.93
As % of sales
4.18
1.01
2.03
10.37
Other costs
-3.74
-1.4
-10.04
-33.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.01
2.67
17.22
32.21
Operating profit
7.86
-0.22
3.34
1.5
OPM
31.55
-0.42
5.73
1.43
Depreciation
-1.46
-26.69
-26.79
-26.79
Interest expense
-0.87
-28.5
-35.86
-34.91
Other income
0
0.19
0.17
0
Profit before tax
5.53
-55.22
-59.14
-60.2
Taxes
-1.36
3.52
2.98
2.02
Tax rate
-24.62
-6.38
-5.04
-3.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.16
-51.7
-56.16
-58.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.16
-51.7
-56.16
-58.17
yoy growth (%)
-108.06
-7.94
-3.45
-71.75
NPM
16.73
-98.33
-96.33
-55.17
