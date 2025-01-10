iifl-logo-icon 1
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

21.95
(-1.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.79

5.79

5.79

5.79

Preference Capital

5

5

5

5

Reserves

-20

-18.59

-19.02

-22.37

Net Worth

-9.21

-7.8

-8.23

-11.58

Minority Interest

Debt

15.71

13.59

18.48

21.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.27

0.27

0.27

0.27

Total Liabilities

6.77

6.06

10.52

9.74

Fixed Assets

16.6

12.11

12.22

11.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Networking Capital

-13.15

-9.45

-5.17

-4.98

Inventories

1.49

1.19

4.14

5.44

Inventory Days

109.74

Sundry Debtors

0.28

0.23

0.23

0.73

Debtor Days

14.72

Other Current Assets

5.49

5.3

5.3

2.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.3

-0.23

-0.15

-2.53

Creditor Days

51.03

Other Current Liabilities

-20.11

-15.94

-14.69

-11.13

Cash

0.07

0.16

0.23

0.09

Total Assets

6.77

6.07

10.53

9.73

