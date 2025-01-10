Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.79
Preference Capital
5
5
5
5
Reserves
-20
-18.59
-19.02
-22.37
Net Worth
-9.21
-7.8
-8.23
-11.58
Minority Interest
Debt
15.71
13.59
18.48
21.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
Total Liabilities
6.77
6.06
10.52
9.74
Fixed Assets
16.6
12.11
12.22
11.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Networking Capital
-13.15
-9.45
-5.17
-4.98
Inventories
1.49
1.19
4.14
5.44
Inventory Days
109.74
Sundry Debtors
0.28
0.23
0.23
0.73
Debtor Days
14.72
Other Current Assets
5.49
5.3
5.3
2.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-0.23
-0.15
-2.53
Creditor Days
51.03
Other Current Liabilities
-20.11
-15.94
-14.69
-11.13
Cash
0.07
0.16
0.23
0.09
Total Assets
6.77
6.07
10.53
9.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.