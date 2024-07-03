iifl-logo-icon 1
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Share Price

22.55
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22
  • Day's High22.59
  • 52 Wk High34.95
  • Prev. Close22.59
  • Day's Low21.42
  • 52 Wk Low 18.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-25.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

22

Prev. Close

22.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

22.59

Day's Low

21.42

52 Week's High

34.95

52 Week's Low

18.3

Book Value

-25.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 48.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.79

5.79

5.79

5.79

Preference Capital

5

5

5

5

Reserves

-20

-18.59

-19.02

-22.37

Net Worth

-9.21

-7.8

-8.23

-11.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.09

24.19

36.75

29.51

yoy growth (%)

-25.22

-34.15

24.5

36.54

Raw materials

-12.18

-17.24

-27.22

-22.12

As % of sales

67.33

71.25

74.08

74.95

Employee costs

-1.56

-2.31

-3.1

-3.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.54

-2.52

-1.66

-3.74

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.54

-0.51

-0.56

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-2.17

-4.97

-1.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.22

-34.15

24.5

36.54

Op profit growth

-93.68

64.22

-61.71

122.46

EBIT growth

-78.26

53.44

-55.92

167.99

Net profit growth

-78.27

51.99

-55.69

-2,940.75

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kakatiya Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vanka Ravindra Nath

Non Executive Director

Vanka Raja Kumari

Independent Director

Venkatasubbarao Gamini

Independent Director

Kudary Anand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Peeyush Sethia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kakatiya Textiles Ltd

Summary

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is engaged in the business of cotton yarn spinning, yarn dyeing and cotton ginning. The company was incorporated in the year 1981 with a licensed capacity of 25000 spindles. The unit is located at Andhra Pradesh. During the year 1992-1993, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 9,600 Nos to 12,480 Nos. During the year, the company opened 168 rotors to spin lower counts for exports and domestic markets. During the year 1993-1994, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 12,800 Nos to 13,400 Nos and in the same year, the company installed one set of imported E7 / 5 combers and fully automatic yarn dyeing plant and commenced the commercial operation. During the year 1994-1995, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 13,400 Nos to 15,360 Nos. During the year, the company installed one set of imported Autoconer and Two For One Twister and commenced commercial operation. During the year 2000-2001, the company started procurement of cotton Kapas directly from the farmers. During the year 2001-2002, the company set- up a ginning unit in the existing mill premises and In October 2001, the unit started its operation. Since October 2002, the company has been using its manufacturing facilities for job conversion work of other textile units.During the year 2005-2006, the company entered into job work contract with Kallam Brothers Cottons Private Limited for a period for three years with effect from Jan
Company FAQs

What is the Kakatiya Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Kakatiya Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is ₹13.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kakatiya Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is ₹18.3 and ₹34.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd?

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.65%, 3 Years at 58.16%, 1 Year at -7.57%, 6 Month at -8.28%, 3 Month at 9.29% and 1 Month at -3.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.03 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 48.96 %

