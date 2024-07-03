Summary

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is engaged in the business of cotton yarn spinning, yarn dyeing and cotton ginning. The company was incorporated in the year 1981 with a licensed capacity of 25000 spindles. The unit is located at Andhra Pradesh. During the year 1992-1993, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 9,600 Nos to 12,480 Nos. During the year, the company opened 168 rotors to spin lower counts for exports and domestic markets. During the year 1993-1994, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 12,800 Nos to 13,400 Nos and in the same year, the company installed one set of imported E7 / 5 combers and fully automatic yarn dyeing plant and commenced the commercial operation. During the year 1994-1995, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 13,400 Nos to 15,360 Nos. During the year, the company installed one set of imported Autoconer and Two For One Twister and commenced commercial operation. During the year 2000-2001, the company started procurement of cotton Kapas directly from the farmers. During the year 2001-2002, the company set- up a ginning unit in the existing mill premises and In October 2001, the unit started its operation. Since October 2002, the company has been using its manufacturing facilities for job conversion work of other textile units.During the year 2005-2006, the company entered into job work contract with Kallam Brothers Cottons Private Limited for a period for three years with effect from Jan

