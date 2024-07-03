Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹22
Prev. Close₹22.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹22.59
Day's Low₹21.42
52 Week's High₹34.95
52 Week's Low₹18.3
Book Value₹-25.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.79
Preference Capital
5
5
5
5
Reserves
-20
-18.59
-19.02
-22.37
Net Worth
-9.21
-7.8
-8.23
-11.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.09
24.19
36.75
29.51
yoy growth (%)
-25.22
-34.15
24.5
36.54
Raw materials
-12.18
-17.24
-27.22
-22.12
As % of sales
67.33
71.25
74.08
74.95
Employee costs
-1.56
-2.31
-3.1
-3.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.54
-2.52
-1.66
-3.74
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.54
-0.51
-0.56
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-2.17
-4.97
-1.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.22
-34.15
24.5
36.54
Op profit growth
-93.68
64.22
-61.71
122.46
EBIT growth
-78.26
53.44
-55.92
167.99
Net profit growth
-78.27
51.99
-55.69
-2,940.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vanka Ravindra Nath
Non Executive Director
Vanka Raja Kumari
Independent Director
Venkatasubbarao Gamini
Independent Director
Kudary Anand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Peeyush Sethia
Summary
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is engaged in the business of cotton yarn spinning, yarn dyeing and cotton ginning. The company was incorporated in the year 1981 with a licensed capacity of 25000 spindles. The unit is located at Andhra Pradesh. During the year 1992-1993, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 9,600 Nos to 12,480 Nos. During the year, the company opened 168 rotors to spin lower counts for exports and domestic markets. During the year 1993-1994, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 12,800 Nos to 13,400 Nos and in the same year, the company installed one set of imported E7 / 5 combers and fully automatic yarn dyeing plant and commenced the commercial operation. During the year 1994-1995, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 13,400 Nos to 15,360 Nos. During the year, the company installed one set of imported Autoconer and Two For One Twister and commenced commercial operation. During the year 2000-2001, the company started procurement of cotton Kapas directly from the farmers. During the year 2001-2002, the company set- up a ginning unit in the existing mill premises and In October 2001, the unit started its operation. Since October 2002, the company has been using its manufacturing facilities for job conversion work of other textile units.During the year 2005-2006, the company entered into job work contract with Kallam Brothers Cottons Private Limited for a period for three years with effect from Jan
The Kakatiya Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is ₹13.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kakatiya Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd is ₹18.3 and ₹34.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.65%, 3 Years at 58.16%, 1 Year at -7.57%, 6 Month at -8.28%, 3 Month at 9.29% and 1 Month at -3.30%.
