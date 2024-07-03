Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Summary

Kakatiya Textiles Limited is engaged in the business of cotton yarn spinning, yarn dyeing and cotton ginning. The company was incorporated in the year 1981 with a licensed capacity of 25000 spindles. The unit is located at Andhra Pradesh. During the year 1992-1993, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 9,600 Nos to 12,480 Nos. During the year, the company opened 168 rotors to spin lower counts for exports and domestic markets. During the year 1993-1994, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 12,800 Nos to 13,400 Nos and in the same year, the company installed one set of imported E7 / 5 combers and fully automatic yarn dyeing plant and commenced the commercial operation. During the year 1994-1995, the company increased the installed capacity of Spindles from 13,400 Nos to 15,360 Nos. During the year, the company installed one set of imported Autoconer and Two For One Twister and commenced commercial operation. During the year 2000-2001, the company started procurement of cotton Kapas directly from the farmers. During the year 2001-2002, the company set- up a ginning unit in the existing mill premises and In October 2001, the unit started its operation. Since October 2002, the company has been using its manufacturing facilities for job conversion work of other textile units.During the year 2005-2006, the company entered into job work contract with Kallam Brothers Cottons Private Limited for a period for three years with effect from January 1, 2006. During the 2006-2007, the company continued to undertake the job-work to stabilize the productivity further and established the confidence amongst the customers for quality products.During the financial year 2015-16 the present Promoters of the company got into a Share Purchase Agreement with the erstwhile promoters on 4th May, 2015 and acquired 50.47 % of the total Equity Share Capital and 50.70 % of the total voting power. In this regard the promoters provided an Open Offer to acquire shares as required under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and have complied with the various applicable regulations.