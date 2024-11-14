|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|KAKATIYA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at Plot No. 9 & 10 Industrial Estate Tetali Tanuku West Godavari Andhra Pradesh-534218 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Un-Audited financial statements for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Took note of the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 5.00 P.M. and ended at 6.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|KAKATIYA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at Plot No. 9 & 10 Industrial Estate Tetali Tanuku West Godavari Andhra Pradesh-534218 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Un-Audited financial results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Took note of the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. The 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2024. 4. Approved the Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting and Directors report along with the annexures. 5. Reappointment of Mr. Vanka Siva Prasad as Manager for period of 3 years The meeting commenced at 05.00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|KAKATIYA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at Plot No. 9 & 10 Industrial Estate Tetali Tanuku West Godavari Andhra Pradesh-534218 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Audited financial .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|KAKATIYA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 at Plot No. 9 & 10 Industrial Estate Tetali Tanuku West Godavari Andhra Pradesh-534218 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. This is for your information and records. Ref: BSE Scrip Code: 521054, Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Un-Audited financial results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. 2. Took note of the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited financial results for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) As per the observation received from BSE, we are submitting the results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 along with the Limited Review Report for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.