Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KAKATIYA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at Plot No. 9 & 10 Industrial Estate Tetali Tanuku West Godavari Andhra Pradesh-534218 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Un-Audited financial statements for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Took note of the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 5.00 P.M. and ended at 6.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KAKATIYA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at Plot No. 9 & 10 Industrial Estate Tetali Tanuku West Godavari Andhra Pradesh-534218 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Un-Audited financial results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Took note of the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. The 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2024. 4. Approved the Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting and Directors report along with the annexures. 5. Reappointment of Mr. Vanka Siva Prasad as Manager for period of 3 years The meeting commenced at 05.00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

KAKATIYA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at Plot No. 9 & 10 Industrial Estate Tetali Tanuku West Godavari Andhra Pradesh-534218 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Audited financial .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024