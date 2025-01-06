iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.99
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kakatiya Textiles Ltd

Kakatiya Textile FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.54

-2.52

-1.66

-3.74

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.54

-0.51

-0.56

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-2.17

-4.97

-1.37

Other operating items

Operating

-1.17

-5.23

-7.14

-5.68

Capital expenditure

0.43

0.35

1.74

2.88

Free cash flow

-0.74

-4.87

-5.4

-2.8

Equity raised

-43.64

-38.11

-29.31

-31.82

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

42.1

41.58

49.31

47.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.28

-1.41

14.58

12.81

Kakatiya Textile : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kakatiya Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.