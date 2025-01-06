Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.54
-2.52
-1.66
-3.74
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.54
-0.51
-0.56
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-2.17
-4.97
-1.37
Other operating items
Operating
-1.17
-5.23
-7.14
-5.68
Capital expenditure
0.43
0.35
1.74
2.88
Free cash flow
-0.74
-4.87
-5.4
-2.8
Equity raised
-43.64
-38.11
-29.31
-31.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
42.1
41.58
49.31
47.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.28
-1.41
14.58
12.81
