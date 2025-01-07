iifl-logo-icon 1
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.69
(3.56%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.09

24.19

36.75

29.51

yoy growth (%)

-25.22

-34.15

24.5

36.54

Raw materials

-12.18

-17.24

-27.22

-22.12

As % of sales

67.33

71.25

74.08

74.95

Employee costs

-1.56

-2.31

-3.1

-3.26

As % of sales

8.66

9.58

8.45

11.05

Other costs

-4.47

-6.68

-7.66

-7.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.71

27.61

20.84

25.01

Operating profit

-0.12

-2.04

-1.24

-3.25

OPM

-0.71

-8.45

-3.38

-11.01

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.54

-0.51

-0.56

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Other income

0.13

0.06

0.11

0.09

Profit before tax

-0.54

-2.52

-1.66

-3.74

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.54

-2.52

-1.66

-3.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.54

-2.52

-1.66

-3.74

yoy growth (%)

-78.27

51.99

-55.69

-2,940.75

NPM

-3.03

-10.43

-4.52

-12.7

