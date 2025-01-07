Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.09
24.19
36.75
29.51
yoy growth (%)
-25.22
-34.15
24.5
36.54
Raw materials
-12.18
-17.24
-27.22
-22.12
As % of sales
67.33
71.25
74.08
74.95
Employee costs
-1.56
-2.31
-3.1
-3.26
As % of sales
8.66
9.58
8.45
11.05
Other costs
-4.47
-6.68
-7.66
-7.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.71
27.61
20.84
25.01
Operating profit
-0.12
-2.04
-1.24
-3.25
OPM
-0.71
-8.45
-3.38
-11.01
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.54
-0.51
-0.56
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Other income
0.13
0.06
0.11
0.09
Profit before tax
-0.54
-2.52
-1.66
-3.74
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.54
-2.52
-1.66
-3.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.54
-2.52
-1.66
-3.74
yoy growth (%)
-78.27
51.99
-55.69
-2,940.75
NPM
-3.03
-10.43
-4.52
-12.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.