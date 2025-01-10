Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.67
9.67
9.67
37.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.78
109.8
109.36
78.62
Net Worth
124.45
119.47
119.03
116.36
Minority Interest
Debt
62.79
49.84
20.76
16.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.06
0.11
0.07
Total Liabilities
187.27
169.37
139.9
132.72
Fixed Assets
107.39
93.23
60.18
54.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.78
23.08
23.06
36.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
39.22
27.77
44.37
29.41
Inventories
26.85
21.58
15.91
13.53
Inventory Days
39.73
Sundry Debtors
28
21.02
18.92
24.02
Debtor Days
70.53
Other Current Assets
5.84
3.51
28.11
11.4
Sundry Creditors
-19.92
-16.52
-16.66
-17.75
Creditor Days
52.12
Other Current Liabilities
-1.55
-1.82
-1.91
-1.79
Cash
20.88
25.3
12.29
12.79
Total Assets
187.27
169.38
139.9
132.73
