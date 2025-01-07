iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.5
(-2.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

124.28

129.78

177.81

173.32

yoy growth (%)

-4.23

-27

2.58

20.32

Raw materials

-96.47

-103.63

-115.99

-117.91

As % of sales

77.62

79.84

65.23

68.02

Employee costs

-5.01

-6.06

-6.75

-6.66

As % of sales

4.03

4.67

3.79

3.84

Other costs

-16.37

-17.71

-16.78

-22.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.17

13.64

9.44

13.02

Operating profit

6.42

2.37

38.28

26.17

OPM

5.17

1.83

21.52

15.1

Depreciation

-5.93

-5.08

-1.77

-1.29

Interest expense

-0.37

-0.9

-0.28

-0.61

Other income

1.13

0.96

2.18

1.1

Profit before tax

1.24

-2.64

38.4

25.36

Taxes

-0.2

0.08

-7.85

-5.28

Tax rate

-16.65

-3.22

-20.45

-20.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.03

-2.56

30.55

20.08

Exceptional items

-0.53

-0.04

0

0

Net profit

0.49

-2.61

30.55

20.08

yoy growth (%)

-119.08

-108.55

52.13

65.92

NPM

0.4

-2.01

17.18

11.58

