Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
124.28
129.78
177.81
173.32
yoy growth (%)
-4.23
-27
2.58
20.32
Raw materials
-96.47
-103.63
-115.99
-117.91
As % of sales
77.62
79.84
65.23
68.02
Employee costs
-5.01
-6.06
-6.75
-6.66
As % of sales
4.03
4.67
3.79
3.84
Other costs
-16.37
-17.71
-16.78
-22.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.17
13.64
9.44
13.02
Operating profit
6.42
2.37
38.28
26.17
OPM
5.17
1.83
21.52
15.1
Depreciation
-5.93
-5.08
-1.77
-1.29
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.9
-0.28
-0.61
Other income
1.13
0.96
2.18
1.1
Profit before tax
1.24
-2.64
38.4
25.36
Taxes
-0.2
0.08
-7.85
-5.28
Tax rate
-16.65
-3.22
-20.45
-20.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.03
-2.56
30.55
20.08
Exceptional items
-0.53
-0.04
0
0
Net profit
0.49
-2.61
30.55
20.08
yoy growth (%)
-119.08
-108.55
52.13
65.92
NPM
0.4
-2.01
17.18
11.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.