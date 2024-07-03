Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹30.5
Prev. Close₹29.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.96
Day's High₹30.5
Day's Low₹27
52 Week's High₹32.95
52 Week's Low₹8.13
Book Value₹13.7
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)269.72
P/E29.72
EPS0.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.67
9.67
9.67
37.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.78
109.8
109.36
78.62
Net Worth
124.45
119.47
119.03
116.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
124.28
129.78
177.81
173.32
yoy growth (%)
-4.23
-27
2.58
20.32
Raw materials
-96.47
-103.63
-115.99
-117.91
As % of sales
77.62
79.84
65.23
68.02
Employee costs
-5.01
-6.06
-6.75
-6.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.24
-2.64
38.4
25.36
Depreciation
-5.93
-5.08
-1.77
-1.29
Tax paid
-0.2
0.08
-7.85
-5.28
Working capital
4.61
-19.21
-4.02
12.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.23
-27
2.58
20.32
Op profit growth
170.16
-93.78
46.24
68.51
EBIT growth
-192.92
-104.51
48.93
74.71
Net profit growth
-119.08
-108.55
52.13
65.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Neelam Yashpal Arora
Independent Director
Kanyo D Fatnani
Whole-time Director
Ramjan Kadar Shaikh
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma
Independent Director
Satish Chand Mathur
Independent Director
Nainesh Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Jain
Summary
Promoted in the joint sector by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation and Sobhagya Mercantile, Kesar Petroproducts Limited was incorporated in Jan.90. The Company is a leading manufacturers of Phthalocyanine Blue Crude. It is into manufacturing Phthalocyanine range of pigments and Dye Intermediates.The company has set up a plant at Lote Parshuram, Maharashtra, to produce 5000 tpa of Bisphenol-A (diphenylol propane) in collaboration with Polibur Engineering, UK, with the technology being supplied by the Institute of Chemical Synthetic Organics (ICSO), Poland. The plant commenced commercial production in Oct.92.The companys product -- Bisphenol-A -- is an essential raw material in the manufacture of epoxy resin and phenolic resin.In 1999-2000, the company was awarded ISO-9002 certificate by BVQI.It is also expecting to get ISO-14000 during the current financial year.The Company began its journey in 2010 and slowly incorporated the business of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. into its fold. The Company is a leading manufacturers of Phthalocyanine Blue Crude and its downstream products in India and contribute up to 15% of the entire Copper Phthalocyanine market of India. The company has a global presence in 15 countries. The production capacity of Kesar Petroproducts in Copper Phthalocyanine Blue Crude is 1500 metric tons per month, in Alpha Blue is 200 metric tons per month and in Pigment Green 7 is 50 metric tons per month. The Company started its business activity in the Cuprous Ch
Read More
The Kesar Petroproducts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd is ₹269.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd is 29.72 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesar Petroproducts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd is ₹8.13 and ₹32.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.76%, 3 Years at 71.82%, 1 Year at 182.61%, 6 Month at 36.58%, 3 Month at 60.15% and 1 Month at 6.36%.
