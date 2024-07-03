iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Share Price

27.9
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

  • Open30.5
  • Day's High30.5
  • 52 Wk High32.95
  • Prev. Close29.42
  • Day's Low27
  • 52 Wk Low 8.13
  • Turnover (lac)53.96
  • P/E29.72
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value13.7
  • EPS0.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)269.72
  • Div. Yield0
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

30.5

Prev. Close

29.42

Turnover(Lac.)

53.96

Day's High

30.5

Day's Low

27

52 Week's High

32.95

52 Week's Low

8.13

Book Value

13.7

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

269.72

P/E

29.72

EPS

0.99

Divi. Yield

0

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 36.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.67

9.67

9.67

37.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.78

109.8

109.36

78.62

Net Worth

124.45

119.47

119.03

116.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

124.28

129.78

177.81

173.32

yoy growth (%)

-4.23

-27

2.58

20.32

Raw materials

-96.47

-103.63

-115.99

-117.91

As % of sales

77.62

79.84

65.23

68.02

Employee costs

-5.01

-6.06

-6.75

-6.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.24

-2.64

38.4

25.36

Depreciation

-5.93

-5.08

-1.77

-1.29

Tax paid

-0.2

0.08

-7.85

-5.28

Working capital

4.61

-19.21

-4.02

12.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.23

-27

2.58

20.32

Op profit growth

170.16

-93.78

46.24

68.51

EBIT growth

-192.92

-104.51

48.93

74.71

Net profit growth

-119.08

-108.55

52.13

65.92

No Record Found

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kesar Petroproducts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Neelam Yashpal Arora

Independent Director

Kanyo D Fatnani

Whole-time Director

Ramjan Kadar Shaikh

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma

Independent Director

Satish Chand Mathur

Independent Director

Nainesh Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kesar Petroproducts Ltd

Summary

Promoted in the joint sector by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation and Sobhagya Mercantile, Kesar Petroproducts Limited was incorporated in Jan.90. The Company is a leading manufacturers of Phthalocyanine Blue Crude. It is into manufacturing Phthalocyanine range of pigments and Dye Intermediates.The company has set up a plant at Lote Parshuram, Maharashtra, to produce 5000 tpa of Bisphenol-A (diphenylol propane) in collaboration with Polibur Engineering, UK, with the technology being supplied by the Institute of Chemical Synthetic Organics (ICSO), Poland. The plant commenced commercial production in Oct.92.The companys product -- Bisphenol-A -- is an essential raw material in the manufacture of epoxy resin and phenolic resin.In 1999-2000, the company was awarded ISO-9002 certificate by BVQI.It is also expecting to get ISO-14000 during the current financial year.The Company began its journey in 2010 and slowly incorporated the business of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. into its fold. The Company is a leading manufacturers of Phthalocyanine Blue Crude and its downstream products in India and contribute up to 15% of the entire Copper Phthalocyanine market of India. The company has a global presence in 15 countries. The production capacity of Kesar Petroproducts in Copper Phthalocyanine Blue Crude is 1500 metric tons per month, in Alpha Blue is 200 metric tons per month and in Pigment Green 7 is 50 metric tons per month. The Company started its business activity in the Cuprous Ch
Company FAQs

What is the Kesar Petroproducts Ltd share price today?

The Kesar Petroproducts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd is ₹269.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd is 29.72 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesar Petroproducts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd is ₹8.13 and ₹32.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd?

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.76%, 3 Years at 71.82%, 1 Year at 182.61%, 6 Month at 36.58%, 3 Month at 60.15% and 1 Month at 6.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.85 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 36.14 %

