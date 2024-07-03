Summary

Promoted in the joint sector by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation and Sobhagya Mercantile, Kesar Petroproducts Limited was incorporated in Jan.90. The Company is a leading manufacturers of Phthalocyanine Blue Crude. It is into manufacturing Phthalocyanine range of pigments and Dye Intermediates.The company has set up a plant at Lote Parshuram, Maharashtra, to produce 5000 tpa of Bisphenol-A (diphenylol propane) in collaboration with Polibur Engineering, UK, with the technology being supplied by the Institute of Chemical Synthetic Organics (ICSO), Poland. The plant commenced commercial production in Oct.92.The companys product -- Bisphenol-A -- is an essential raw material in the manufacture of epoxy resin and phenolic resin.In 1999-2000, the company was awarded ISO-9002 certificate by BVQI.It is also expecting to get ISO-14000 during the current financial year.The Company began its journey in 2010 and slowly incorporated the business of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. into its fold. The Company is a leading manufacturers of Phthalocyanine Blue Crude and its downstream products in India and contribute up to 15% of the entire Copper Phthalocyanine market of India. The company has a global presence in 15 countries. The production capacity of Kesar Petroproducts in Copper Phthalocyanine Blue Crude is 1500 metric tons per month, in Alpha Blue is 200 metric tons per month and in Pigment Green 7 is 50 metric tons per month. The Company started its business activity in the Cuprous Ch

