Kesar Petroproducts Ltd EGM

27.42
(9.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Kesar Petroprod. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Oct 202413 Nov 2024
2. MEMBERS APPROVAL TO PREFERENTIAL ISSUE IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means to seek approval of Members of the Company for the proposed preferential issue. We would like to inform that the EOGM of the company was held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 through VC/OAVM. Enclosed is the procedding of the EGM as per the Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 Please find herewith attached the scrutinizers report for the EGM held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 1:00 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Kesar Petroprod.: Related News

No Record Found

