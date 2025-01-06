iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.9
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesar Petroproducts Ltd

Kesar Petroprod. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.24

-2.64

38.4

25.36

Depreciation

-5.93

-5.08

-1.77

-1.29

Tax paid

-0.2

0.08

-7.85

-5.28

Working capital

4.61

-19.21

-4.02

12.36

Other operating items

Operating

-0.28

-26.86

24.75

31.14

Capital expenditure

12.75

2.38

5.09

4.91

Free cash flow

12.46

-24.48

29.85

36.05

Equity raised

212.38

217.92

157.12

115.98

Investing

6.63

24.45

4.43

1

Financing

24.63

8.77

-4.22

5.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

256.1

226.66

187.19

158.9

Kesar Petroprod. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesar Petroproducts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.