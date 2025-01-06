Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.24
-2.64
38.4
25.36
Depreciation
-5.93
-5.08
-1.77
-1.29
Tax paid
-0.2
0.08
-7.85
-5.28
Working capital
4.61
-19.21
-4.02
12.36
Other operating items
Operating
-0.28
-26.86
24.75
31.14
Capital expenditure
12.75
2.38
5.09
4.91
Free cash flow
12.46
-24.48
29.85
36.05
Equity raised
212.38
217.92
157.12
115.98
Investing
6.63
24.45
4.43
1
Financing
24.63
8.77
-4.22
5.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
256.1
226.66
187.19
158.9
