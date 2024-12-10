Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

KESAR PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you in pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 10th December 2024 at 404 Naman Centre C-31 G-Block BKC Bandra East Mumbai 400051 at 5.00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following: 1. Allotment of 20200000 fully convertible warrants at a price of Rs. 18.80/- per warrant to the Promoters & Non-Promoters Category as per the terms and conditions approved in the EGM held on November 13 2024. 2. Any other item with the approval of chairman of Meeting Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge receipt of the same. Allotment of 2,02,00,000 Convertible Warrants at a price of Rs. 18.80/- each (including face value of Rs. 1/- each at a premium of Rs. 17.80/- each) by way of Preferential Issue to the two identified allottees of the Promoters Group & seven identified allottees from the Non-Promoter, Public category, after receipt of stipulated amount i.e. 25% of the Issue Price as subscription amount in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we hereby inform you that the board of directors in their meeting held today have approved and sent the Offer Cum Application Letters to all the proposed Investors upon receipt of the In-principle from BSE.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KESAR PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you in pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 404 Naman Centre C-31 G-Block BKC Bandra East Mumbai 400051 at 5:00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 01.10.2024 till 48 hours after declaration of results and it was already intimated to BSE on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board, in its meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. have considered and approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge the receipt of the same. The Board Meeting concluded at 5:15 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Issue corrigendum to Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Subsequent to submission of applications by the Company with BSE Limited for obtaining in-principle approval to proposed preferential issue, BSE instructed the Company to provide certain information in respect of the preferential issue, by way of issuing corrigendum to the EGM Notice to Members of the Company by adding few details to the point no.17 of the explanatory statement of the EGM notice. Hence, the Board has decided to issue corrigendum to the EGM Notice after incorporating the above changes and BSEs instruction and approved the corrigendum to the Notice of EGM dated October 14, 2024 and authorized the issuance thereof to those Members to whom Notice of EGM dated October 14, 2024 was sent. The Corrigendum to the EGM notice is also attached herewith

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

KESAR PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you in pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 14th October 2024 at 404 Naman Centre C-31 G-Block BKC Bandra East Mumbai 400051 at 5.00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following: 1. Raising of funds by issuing equity shares/ preference shares/ bonds/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments/ convertible warrants/ any other securities on preferential basis as per the regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 read with the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder subject to approval from the shareholders and approvals from the other regulatory authorities as may be required. 2. Any other item with the approval of chairman of Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 14, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO Rs. 37,97,60,000/- BY PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF FULLY CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS AS PER THE DETAILS ATTACHED. 2. MEMBERS APPROVAL TO PREFERENTIAL ISSUE IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means to seek approval of Members of the Company for the proposed preferential issue. 3. APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY: The Board of Directors, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Nisha Jain as Wholetime Company Secretary. Her brief profile is enclosed in Annexure-III below (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

KESAR PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and adopt un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Approval of the Draft Directors Report and its annexures for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To fix the time date and to convene the Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OA VM) and the closure of register of Members for the purpose of annual general Meet 4. To approve the draft Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 6. To Confirm the Appointment of ATJ & Co. LLP as Internal Auditors of the company. 7. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai as a Secretarial Auditor of the company. 8. To confirm the Appointment of Bhavna Girish Purohit as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company who was appointed vide circular resolution. 9. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 05:00 p.m., interalia, approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended30th June, 2024. 2. Draft of Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report. 3. Notice of Annual General Meeting ofthe Company to be held on 27th September,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

KESAR PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you in pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 404 Naman Centre C-31 G-Block BKC Bandra East Mumbai 400051 at 5:00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 29.03.2024 till 48 hours after declaration of results and it was already intimated to BSE. Dear Sir, The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board, in its meeting held on 27.05.2024 at 5:00 p.m., have discussed & approved the following:- 1. Audited Statement of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, the audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the audited Cash Flow Statement as at that date and Independent Auditors Report along with Declaration under SEBI circular DCS/COMP/04/2016-17 dated June 01, 2016 on unmodified opinion on Auditors Report for the year ended on March 31, 2024 thereon. The Board Meeting concluded at 7:12 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024