KG Petrochem Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.82
5.82
5.82
5.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
170.13
165.81
157.85
140.4
Net Worth
175.95
171.63
163.67
146.22
Minority Interest
Debt
121.03
124.01
137.93
128
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.37
2.37
1.57
1.92
Total Liabilities
300.35
298.01
303.17
276.14
Fixed Assets
144.36
144.68
143.37
152.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.5
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
155.77
152.67
152.21
121.25
Inventories
73.59
79.33
79.49
56.09
Inventory Days
82.01
68.67
Sundry Debtors
104.5
101.99
88.2
89.94
Debtor Days
91
110.12
Other Current Assets
37.02
38.25
64.4
41.23
Sundry Creditors
-38.45
-45.61
-39.98
-28.33
Creditor Days
41.24
34.68
Other Current Liabilities
-20.89
-21.29
-39.9
-37.68
Cash
0.19
0.64
7.09
1.42
Total Assets
300.32
297.99
303.17
276.13
