KG Petrochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
23.13
21.47
26.02
9.8
Depreciation
-17.21
-16.68
-17.72
-15.54
Tax paid
-5.7
-5.79
-3.07
-1.98
Working capital
35.49
3.92
33.4
0.6
Other operating items
Operating
35.7
2.9
38.62
-7.12
Capital expenditure
11.1
9.81
119.04
3.01
Free cash flow
46.8
12.71
157.66
-4.1
Equity raised
280.81
249.3
160.53
90.75
Investing
0
0.5
0
0
Financing
9.93
-15.87
18.9
11.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
337.55
246.65
337.1
97.87
