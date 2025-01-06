iifl-logo-icon 1
KG Petrochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

338.5
(4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

KG Petrochem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

23.13

21.47

26.02

9.8

Depreciation

-17.21

-16.68

-17.72

-15.54

Tax paid

-5.7

-5.79

-3.07

-1.98

Working capital

35.49

3.92

33.4

0.6

Other operating items

Operating

35.7

2.9

38.62

-7.12

Capital expenditure

11.1

9.81

119.04

3.01

Free cash flow

46.8

12.71

157.66

-4.1

Equity raised

280.81

249.3

160.53

90.75

Investing

0

0.5

0

0

Financing

9.93

-15.87

18.9

11.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

337.55

246.65

337.1

97.87

