KG Petrochem Ltd Share Price

338.5
(4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open337.95
  • Day's High338.8
  • 52 Wk High330.15
  • Prev. Close322.7
  • Day's Low321.55
  • 52 Wk Low 185.2
  • Turnover (lac)4.54
  • P/E33.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value252.6
  • EPS9.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)176.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KG Petrochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

KG Petrochem Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KG Petrochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KG Petrochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.66%

Non-Promoter- 25.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KG Petrochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.82

5.82

5.82

5.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

170.13

165.81

157.85

140.4

Net Worth

175.95

171.63

163.67

146.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

353.76

298.1

329.47

227.27

yoy growth (%)

18.67

-9.52

44.96

0.36

Raw materials

-182.97

-149.34

-157.35

-114.56

As % of sales

51.72

50.09

47.75

50.4

Employee costs

-28.62

-23.44

-28.32

-23.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

23.13

21.47

26.02

9.8

Depreciation

-17.21

-16.68

-17.72

-15.54

Tax paid

-5.7

-5.79

-3.07

-1.98

Working capital

35.49

3.92

33.4

0.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.67

-9.52

44.96

0.36

Op profit growth

-2.41

-14.98

82.14

-22.63

EBIT growth

7.45

-15.94

130.07

-32.31

Net profit growth

11.22

-10.26

123.55

-22

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

KG Petrochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KG Petrochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

G S Kandoi

Executive Director & MD

Manish Singhal

Whole Time Executive Director

Prity Singhal

Executive Non Independent Dir.

Ajay Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Bridhi Chand Sharma

Independent Director

Anand Mishra

Independent Director

Vikas Damani

Independent Director

Vani Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anand Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KG Petrochem Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in February, 1980 as a Private Limited Company, K G Petrochem Ltd became a Public Limited Company in August, 1995. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of terry towels, made-ups, readymade garment like bathrobes, babyhood towels, pillows etc. in the domestic and international market; marketing and distribution of polymers in Rajasthan and manufacturing of artificial leather through technical textile.In 1980, the company became a partner of Jai Hanuman Industries, engaged in the manufacture of wax and in Sep.81, it started production of paraffin wax from slack wax. In Jan.95, the company diversified by implementing a project to manufacture HDPE/PP woven sacks with an installed capacity of 1600 tpa. Its client list includes ACC, Vikram Cement, Grasim Industries, L & T Cement, J K Cement, Sriram Cement, etc.In 1995, the companys the wax division was converted into a different company Pulkit Refinery in partnership with Umesh Nemani. Later on, the company retired from the partnership and presently it does not have any connection with Pulkit Refinery.The company expanded the capacity of its unit in Jaipur, from 1600 tpa to 3400 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the expansion project. The company exports to Switzerland, Ireland, Sudan, etc, through NOCIL.In 1996-97, the company increased the installed capacity of it tape extursion to 3400 MT, Fabrics to 56 looms/MT and Bags to 30 stitching Mach./M
Company FAQs

What is the KG Petrochem Ltd share price today?

The KG Petrochem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹338.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of KG Petrochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KG Petrochem Ltd is ₹176.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KG Petrochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KG Petrochem Ltd is 33.68 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KG Petrochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KG Petrochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KG Petrochem Ltd is ₹185.2 and ₹330.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KG Petrochem Ltd?

KG Petrochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.89%, 3 Years at 2.23%, 1 Year at 58.19%, 6 Month at 38.44%, 3 Month at 49.05% and 1 Month at 55.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KG Petrochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KG Petrochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KG Petrochem Ltd

