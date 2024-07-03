SectorTextiles
Open₹337.95
Prev. Close₹322.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.54
Day's High₹338.8
Day's Low₹321.55
52 Week's High₹330.15
52 Week's Low₹185.2
Book Value₹252.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)176.7
P/E33.68
EPS9.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.82
5.82
5.82
5.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
170.13
165.81
157.85
140.4
Net Worth
175.95
171.63
163.67
146.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
353.76
298.1
329.47
227.27
yoy growth (%)
18.67
-9.52
44.96
0.36
Raw materials
-182.97
-149.34
-157.35
-114.56
As % of sales
51.72
50.09
47.75
50.4
Employee costs
-28.62
-23.44
-28.32
-23.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
23.13
21.47
26.02
9.8
Depreciation
-17.21
-16.68
-17.72
-15.54
Tax paid
-5.7
-5.79
-3.07
-1.98
Working capital
35.49
3.92
33.4
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.67
-9.52
44.96
0.36
Op profit growth
-2.41
-14.98
82.14
-22.63
EBIT growth
7.45
-15.94
130.07
-32.31
Net profit growth
11.22
-10.26
123.55
-22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
G S Kandoi
Executive Director & MD
Manish Singhal
Whole Time Executive Director
Prity Singhal
Executive Non Independent Dir.
Ajay Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Bridhi Chand Sharma
Independent Director
Anand Mishra
Independent Director
Vikas Damani
Independent Director
Vani Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anand Singh
Reports by KG Petrochem Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in February, 1980 as a Private Limited Company, K G Petrochem Ltd became a Public Limited Company in August, 1995. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of terry towels, made-ups, readymade garment like bathrobes, babyhood towels, pillows etc. in the domestic and international market; marketing and distribution of polymers in Rajasthan and manufacturing of artificial leather through technical textile.In 1980, the company became a partner of Jai Hanuman Industries, engaged in the manufacture of wax and in Sep.81, it started production of paraffin wax from slack wax. In Jan.95, the company diversified by implementing a project to manufacture HDPE/PP woven sacks with an installed capacity of 1600 tpa. Its client list includes ACC, Vikram Cement, Grasim Industries, L & T Cement, J K Cement, Sriram Cement, etc.In 1995, the companys the wax division was converted into a different company Pulkit Refinery in partnership with Umesh Nemani. Later on, the company retired from the partnership and presently it does not have any connection with Pulkit Refinery.The company expanded the capacity of its unit in Jaipur, from 1600 tpa to 3400 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the expansion project. The company exports to Switzerland, Ireland, Sudan, etc, through NOCIL.In 1996-97, the company increased the installed capacity of it tape extursion to 3400 MT, Fabrics to 56 looms/MT and Bags to 30 stitching Mach./M
Read More
The KG Petrochem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹338.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KG Petrochem Ltd is ₹176.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KG Petrochem Ltd is 33.68 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KG Petrochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KG Petrochem Ltd is ₹185.2 and ₹330.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KG Petrochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.89%, 3 Years at 2.23%, 1 Year at 58.19%, 6 Month at 38.44%, 3 Month at 49.05% and 1 Month at 55.52%.
