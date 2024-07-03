Summary

Incorporated in February, 1980 as a Private Limited Company, K G Petrochem Ltd became a Public Limited Company in August, 1995. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of terry towels, made-ups, readymade garment like bathrobes, babyhood towels, pillows etc. in the domestic and international market; marketing and distribution of polymers in Rajasthan and manufacturing of artificial leather through technical textile.In 1980, the company became a partner of Jai Hanuman Industries, engaged in the manufacture of wax and in Sep.81, it started production of paraffin wax from slack wax. In Jan.95, the company diversified by implementing a project to manufacture HDPE/PP woven sacks with an installed capacity of 1600 tpa. Its client list includes ACC, Vikram Cement, Grasim Industries, L & T Cement, J K Cement, Sriram Cement, etc.In 1995, the companys the wax division was converted into a different company Pulkit Refinery in partnership with Umesh Nemani. Later on, the company retired from the partnership and presently it does not have any connection with Pulkit Refinery.The company expanded the capacity of its unit in Jaipur, from 1600 tpa to 3400 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the expansion project. The company exports to Switzerland, Ireland, Sudan, etc, through NOCIL.In 1996-97, the company increased the installed capacity of it tape extursion to 3400 MT, Fabrics to 56 looms/MT and Bags to 30 stitching Mach./M

