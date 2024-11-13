Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KG PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, please find herewith the outcome of Board Meeting dated 13/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KG PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 2. The appointment of M/s. Arms and Associates LLP as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. The appointment of M/s. Arpit Vijay & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 4. Consider and approve the Boards Report of the company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. 5. Consider and approve the appointment of M/s. H C Bothra & Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company in place of M/s. R Sogani and Associates being the retiring Statutory Auditor of the Company. 6. Re-appoint Mr. Bridhi Chand Sharma as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the term of Second Tenure. 7. Finalize the matters to be included in Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

KG PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 along with the report of Auditors thereon. Further in continuation to our intimation for Closure of Trading Window for trading in the securities of the Company vide dated March 29 2024 and pursuant to the Code of Conduct framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 trading window for all the Directors Promoters Connected Persons and Designated Persons of the Company for trading in the shares of the Company will remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of declaration of Financial Result for Quarter/Year ending on 31.03.2024. You are requested to kindly take on record the aforesaid information for your reference. Pursuant to above regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, May 24, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the report of Auditors thereon. The Meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 03:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 06:05 PM (IST). The above information is also available on the Companys website at www.kgpetro.in We request you to please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

