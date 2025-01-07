iifl-logo-icon 1
KG Petrochem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

320.05
(-4.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

353.76

298.1

329.47

227.27

yoy growth (%)

18.67

-9.52

44.96

0.36

Raw materials

-182.97

-149.34

-157.35

-114.56

As % of sales

51.72

50.09

47.75

50.4

Employee costs

-28.62

-23.44

-28.32

-23.19

As % of sales

8.09

7.86

8.59

10.2

Other costs

-105.51

-87.75

-99.61

-65.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.82

29.43

30.23

28.71

Operating profit

36.65

37.56

44.18

24.25

OPM

10.36

12.6

13.41

10.67

Depreciation

-17.21

-16.68

-17.72

-15.54

Interest expense

-8.05

-7.55

-8.5

-5.21

Other income

11.75

8.15

8.07

6.3

Profit before tax

23.13

21.47

26.02

9.8

Taxes

-5.7

-5.79

-3.07

-1.98

Tax rate

-24.64

-27

-11.8

-20.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.43

15.67

22.95

7.81

Exceptional items

0

0

-5.48

0

Net profit

17.43

15.67

17.47

7.81

yoy growth (%)

11.22

-10.26

123.55

-22

NPM

4.92

5.25

5.3

3.43

