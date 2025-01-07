Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
353.76
298.1
329.47
227.27
yoy growth (%)
18.67
-9.52
44.96
0.36
Raw materials
-182.97
-149.34
-157.35
-114.56
As % of sales
51.72
50.09
47.75
50.4
Employee costs
-28.62
-23.44
-28.32
-23.19
As % of sales
8.09
7.86
8.59
10.2
Other costs
-105.51
-87.75
-99.61
-65.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.82
29.43
30.23
28.71
Operating profit
36.65
37.56
44.18
24.25
OPM
10.36
12.6
13.41
10.67
Depreciation
-17.21
-16.68
-17.72
-15.54
Interest expense
-8.05
-7.55
-8.5
-5.21
Other income
11.75
8.15
8.07
6.3
Profit before tax
23.13
21.47
26.02
9.8
Taxes
-5.7
-5.79
-3.07
-1.98
Tax rate
-24.64
-27
-11.8
-20.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.43
15.67
22.95
7.81
Exceptional items
0
0
-5.48
0
Net profit
17.43
15.67
17.47
7.81
yoy growth (%)
11.22
-10.26
123.55
-22
NPM
4.92
5.25
5.3
3.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.