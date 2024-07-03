KG Petrochem Ltd Summary

Incorporated in February, 1980 as a Private Limited Company, K G Petrochem Ltd became a Public Limited Company in August, 1995. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of terry towels, made-ups, readymade garment like bathrobes, babyhood towels, pillows etc. in the domestic and international market; marketing and distribution of polymers in Rajasthan and manufacturing of artificial leather through technical textile.In 1980, the company became a partner of Jai Hanuman Industries, engaged in the manufacture of wax and in Sep.81, it started production of paraffin wax from slack wax. In Jan.95, the company diversified by implementing a project to manufacture HDPE/PP woven sacks with an installed capacity of 1600 tpa. Its client list includes ACC, Vikram Cement, Grasim Industries, L & T Cement, J K Cement, Sriram Cement, etc.In 1995, the companys the wax division was converted into a different company Pulkit Refinery in partnership with Umesh Nemani. Later on, the company retired from the partnership and presently it does not have any connection with Pulkit Refinery.The company expanded the capacity of its unit in Jaipur, from 1600 tpa to 3400 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the expansion project. The company exports to Switzerland, Ireland, Sudan, etc, through NOCIL.In 1996-97, the company increased the installed capacity of it tape extursion to 3400 MT, Fabrics to 56 looms/MT and Bags to 30 stitching Mach./MT and it is also diversify its manufacturing activity in the field of manufacturing Gwar Gum and its derivatives, it has already initiated actions for this project.During 1997-98, the company has installed 8 more looms and has purchased corona printing machine to improve quality of printing and fabric cutting. Also it has been appointed as consignment stockist for Polymer Products (HDPE abd LLDPE) for Jaipur territory by Gas Authority of India Limited which will generate good business.To expand the capacity of HDPE/PP woven sacks & Fabrics the company has setup a new project at Kaladera Industrial Area. But this project has been deferred due to economic & market situation.The Company opened Health Care Division and started functioning from November 2003 under the name The Apollo Clinic at Jaipur in November, 2003. It implemented the Terry Towel Project in June, 2006, which resumed regular production from September, 2006. It expanded capacity the Textile Division from 3000 MTPA capacity to 6000 MTPA capacity in 2009. The commercial production from Phase I expansion was started in March, 2010. The Company had installed the Second Coating Line Machine and started production on it during the period 2021.