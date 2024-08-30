It is to be informed that Cut-off date for Evoting has been revised from September 20, 2024 to September 18, 2024 for voting/e-voting for the AGM to be held on September 25, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Copy of the Notice of 44th AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday September 25, 2024 at 11.15 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Please find herewith the proceeding of the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at the corporate office of the company Please find herewith the proceeding of the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at the corporate office of the company Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that members of the company in their 44th AGM held on September 25, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Bridhi Chand Sharma, as Non-Executive Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)