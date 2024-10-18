Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.49
11.49
11.49
11.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.27
37.15
31.98
27.44
Net Worth
79.76
48.64
43.47
38.93
Minority Interest
Debt
4.35
10.68
4.88
3.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
84.11
59.32
48.35
42.18
Fixed Assets
0.99
1.03
1.21
1.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.18
10.36
9.51
10.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.25
0.35
Networking Capital
38
42.16
31.91
28.97
Inventories
14.14
20.96
18.71
13.59
Inventory Days
80.75
Sundry Debtors
2.51
3.15
3.11
1.5
Debtor Days
8.91
Other Current Assets
23.84
21.79
11.55
14.36
Sundry Creditors
-2.24
-2.75
-1.34
-0.37
Creditor Days
2.19
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.99
-0.12
-0.11
Cash
1.9
5.72
5.47
1.13
Total Assets
84.11
59.31
48.35
42.17
