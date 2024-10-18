iifl-logo-icon 1
Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

89.08
(5.00%)
Oct 18, 2024

Khemani Distrib. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.34

-12.45

3.02

5.74

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.13

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

-3.36

3.6

-0.05

-1.03

Working capital

19.4

-5.97

-2.61

-8.22

Other operating items

Operating

30.19

-14.94

0.28

-3.58

Capital expenditure

0.25

1.11

0.08

0.05

Free cash flow

30.44

-13.83

0.36

-3.53

Equity raised

45.05

60.73

52.17

42.75

Investing

-5.66

-12.12

9.94

6.82

Financing

6.48

12.8

14.23

16.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

76.32

47.57

76.7

62.12

