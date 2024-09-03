iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Share Price

89.08
(5.00%)
Oct 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.08
  • Day's High89.08
  • 52 Wk High89.08
  • Prev. Close84.84
  • Day's Low89.08
  • 52 Wk Low 69.81
  • Turnover (lac)1.06
  • P/E10.12
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value34.71
  • EPS8.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)204.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

89.08

Prev. Close

84.84

Turnover(Lac.)

1.06

Day's High

89.08

Day's Low

89.08

52 Week's High

89.08

52 Week's Low

69.81

Book Value

34.71

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

204.65

P/E

10.12

EPS

8.8

Divi. Yield

0

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.84%

Non-Promoter- 24.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.49

11.49

11.49

11.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.27

37.15

31.98

27.44

Net Worth

79.76

48.64

43.47

38.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.42

26.72

70.7

70.94

yoy growth (%)

129.86

-62.2

-0.34

-5.15

Raw materials

-44.51

-40.26

-65.93

-67.3

As % of sales

72.47

150.69

93.25

94.86

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.74

-0.66

-0.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.34

-12.45

3.02

5.74

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.13

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

-3.36

3.6

-0.05

-1.03

Working capital

19.4

-5.97

-2.61

-8.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

129.86

-62.2

-0.34

-5.15

Op profit growth

-195.56

-750.08

53.66

-3.01

EBIT growth

-221.57

-419.11

-48.56

238.56

Net profit growth

-224.1

-398.48

-37.13

6,626.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,825.9

119.393,26,159.93627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

804

59.9128,220.472.160.81658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

808.25

244.1817,853.0323.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

193.45

13.915,123.43618.083.212,384.6950.08

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

369.75

93.6112,010.37-14.920417.4834.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijaykumar Khemani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Amitkumar Vijaykumarji Khemani

Director

Anupa Amit Kumar Khemani

Independent Director

Amit Mahavirprasad Jain

Independent Director

Balkishan Agarwal

Independent Director

Mukesh Devidutt Kabra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishali Punjabi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd

Summary

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Limited was incorporated as Khemani Distributors & Marketing Private Limited on January 6, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Khemani Distributors & Marketing Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 1, 2016.The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading in FMCG products of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as a redistribution of stockiest in Surat, Gujarat. The product portfolio of the Company includes personal care products; home care products; and food and drinks products. It is also involved in the business of carrying on trading activities by dealing in stock market in all kinds of securities and other financial products. The Company primarily supply above products to 3500 retailers and wholesalers of Surat. In March 2013, the Company entered into a Redistribution Stockist Agreement with HUL wherein the Company was appointed as a Redistribution Stockist (RS) for all existing and future products manufactured or marketed or distributed or supplied by HUL.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd share price today?

The Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd is ₹204.65 Cr. as of 18 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd is 10.12 and 2.57 as of 18 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd is ₹69.81 and ₹89.08 as of 18 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd?

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.44%, 3 Years at 57.04%, 1 Year at 47.36%, 6 Month at 5.00%, 3 Month at 5.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 24.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.