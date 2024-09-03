Summary

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Limited was incorporated as Khemani Distributors & Marketing Private Limited on January 6, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Khemani Distributors & Marketing Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 1, 2016.The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading in FMCG products of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as a redistribution of stockiest in Surat, Gujarat. The product portfolio of the Company includes personal care products; home care products; and food and drinks products. It is also involved in the business of carrying on trading activities by dealing in stock market in all kinds of securities and other financial products. The Company primarily supply above products to 3500 retailers and wholesalers of Surat. In March 2013, the Company entered into a Redistribution Stockist Agreement with HUL wherein the Company was appointed as a Redistribution Stockist (RS) for all existing and future products manufactured or marketed or distributed or supplied by HUL.

