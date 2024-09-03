Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹89.08
Prev. Close₹84.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.06
Day's High₹89.08
Day's Low₹89.08
52 Week's High₹89.08
52 Week's Low₹69.81
Book Value₹34.71
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)204.65
P/E10.12
EPS8.8
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.49
11.49
11.49
11.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.27
37.15
31.98
27.44
Net Worth
79.76
48.64
43.47
38.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.42
26.72
70.7
70.94
yoy growth (%)
129.86
-62.2
-0.34
-5.15
Raw materials
-44.51
-40.26
-65.93
-67.3
As % of sales
72.47
150.69
93.25
94.86
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.74
-0.66
-0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.34
-12.45
3.02
5.74
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.13
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
-3.36
3.6
-0.05
-1.03
Working capital
19.4
-5.97
-2.61
-8.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
129.86
-62.2
-0.34
-5.15
Op profit growth
-195.56
-750.08
53.66
-3.01
EBIT growth
-221.57
-419.11
-48.56
238.56
Net profit growth
-224.1
-398.48
-37.13
6,626.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,825.9
|119.39
|3,26,159.93
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
804
|59.91
|28,220.4
|72.16
|0.81
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
808.25
|244.18
|17,853.03
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
193.45
|13.9
|15,123.43
|618.08
|3.2
|12,384.69
|50.08
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
369.75
|93.61
|12,010.37
|-14.92
|0
|417.48
|34.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijaykumar Khemani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Amitkumar Vijaykumarji Khemani
Director
Anupa Amit Kumar Khemani
Independent Director
Amit Mahavirprasad Jain
Independent Director
Balkishan Agarwal
Independent Director
Mukesh Devidutt Kabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishali Punjabi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd
Summary
Khemani Distributors & Marketing Limited was incorporated as Khemani Distributors & Marketing Private Limited on January 6, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Khemani Distributors & Marketing Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 1, 2016.The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading in FMCG products of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as a redistribution of stockiest in Surat, Gujarat. The product portfolio of the Company includes personal care products; home care products; and food and drinks products. It is also involved in the business of carrying on trading activities by dealing in stock market in all kinds of securities and other financial products. The Company primarily supply above products to 3500 retailers and wholesalers of Surat. In March 2013, the Company entered into a Redistribution Stockist Agreement with HUL wherein the Company was appointed as a Redistribution Stockist (RS) for all existing and future products manufactured or marketed or distributed or supplied by HUL.
Read More
The Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd is ₹204.65 Cr. as of 18 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd is 10.12 and 2.57 as of 18 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd is ₹69.81 and ₹89.08 as of 18 Oct ‘24
Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.44%, 3 Years at 57.04%, 1 Year at 47.36%, 6 Month at 5.00%, 3 Month at 5.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.