Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company alongwith the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, the 24th October, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company alongwith the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agendas as follow: 1. To propose the appointment of Mr. Vijaykumar Khemani (DIN: 02227389) Director of the Company in place of Director retires by Rotation; 2. To appoint Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting Process of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. To fix Book Closure period for 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To fix Date Time and Place to call & convene 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. To consider and approve the Board Report alongwith Annexures for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 6. To take on record various Compliances for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 7. To transact any other Business. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/08/2024 has been revised to 26/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/08/2024 has been revised to 26/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, the 26-August-2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, have interalia considered and approved the businesses as mentioned in attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements / Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March 2024 It is hereby informed to the Exchange regarding the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 02/05/2024 along with Standalone Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31/03/2024. Stanalone Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31/03/2024 are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 26 Apr 2024

This is to inform that Board of Directors of Khemani Distributors and Marketing Limited has passed resolution by circulation on Friday, 26th April, 2024 to submit appeal before the National Company Law Appelate Tribunal at New Delhi against the order of Application bearing I.A. No. 5390 of 2023 in the matter of Resolution Plan for Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited.

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024