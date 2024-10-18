Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,825.9
|119.39
|3,26,159.93
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
804
|59.91
|28,220.4
|72.16
|0.81
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
808.25
|244.18
|17,853.03
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
193.45
|13.9
|15,123.43
|618.08
|3.2
|12,384.69
|50.08
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
369.75
|93.61
|12,010.37
|-14.92
|0
|417.48
|34.63
