Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

89.08
(5.00%)
Oct 18, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.42

26.72

70.7

70.94

yoy growth (%)

129.86

-62.2

-0.34

-5.15

Raw materials

-44.51

-40.26

-65.93

-67.3

As % of sales

72.47

150.69

93.25

94.86

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.74

-0.66

-0.63

As % of sales

1.12

2.77

0.94

0.89

Other costs

-1.31

-1.3

-1.7

-1.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.13

4.88

2.4

2.04

Operating profit

14.89

-15.59

2.39

1.56

OPM

24.25

-58.34

3.39

2.19

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.13

-0.07

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.43

-0.74

-1.56

Other income

-0.11

3.71

1.43

5.83

Profit before tax

14.34

-12.45

3.02

5.74

Taxes

-3.36

3.6

-0.05

-1.03

Tax rate

-23.48

-28.97

-1.91

-18.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.97

-8.84

2.96

4.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.97

-8.84

2.96

4.71

yoy growth (%)

-224.1

-398.48

-37.13

6,626.1

NPM

17.86

-33.09

4.19

6.64

