Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.42
26.72
70.7
70.94
yoy growth (%)
129.86
-62.2
-0.34
-5.15
Raw materials
-44.51
-40.26
-65.93
-67.3
As % of sales
72.47
150.69
93.25
94.86
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.74
-0.66
-0.63
As % of sales
1.12
2.77
0.94
0.89
Other costs
-1.31
-1.3
-1.7
-1.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.13
4.88
2.4
2.04
Operating profit
14.89
-15.59
2.39
1.56
OPM
24.25
-58.34
3.39
2.19
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.13
-0.07
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.43
-0.74
-1.56
Other income
-0.11
3.71
1.43
5.83
Profit before tax
14.34
-12.45
3.02
5.74
Taxes
-3.36
3.6
-0.05
-1.03
Tax rate
-23.48
-28.97
-1.91
-18.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.97
-8.84
2.96
4.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.97
-8.84
2.96
4.71
yoy growth (%)
-224.1
-398.48
-37.13
6,626.1
NPM
17.86
-33.09
4.19
6.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.