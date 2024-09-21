|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We are enclosing herewith the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 and Notice of the 13th AGM of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are attaching herewith Voting Results for the 13th AGM of the Company alongwith Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
