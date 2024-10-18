Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Management Discussions

Report INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS The FMCG opportunity

The Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is one of largest and fastest growing sectors in India. The high competition, ever-shifting consumer preferences and a mix of international and domestic players make the industry a dynamic and fast-growing industry with boundless potential for growth and innovation. Favorable demand drivers such as youth population, growing urbanization and rising income levels among others, have recently encouraged major and diverse investments in the FMCG sector, which offers huge runway for the growth.

Indian FMCG Sector

The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), or Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), industry in India is one of the main drivers of the Indian economy. The food and beverage sector is one of the essential components of the FMCG market in India, which accounts for about 3% of its GDP. Indias economy continues to grow at the highest rate in the world, outpacing that of emerging and developing Asia and economic expectations for China. India has been ranked as the fifth-largest economy in terms of exchange rate and the third-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is the fourth-largest sector in the Indian economy. There are three main segments, the sector food and beverages, which accounts for 19% of the sector; healthcare, which accounts for 31% of the share; and household and personal care, which accounts for the remaining 50% share. The urban segment contributes to about 65% of the revenue share, while the rural segment accounts for 35%. The rise in rural consumption will drive the FMCG market. The Indian processed food market is projected to expand to US$ 470 billion by 2025.

The outlook of the FMCG sector looks on track with the pandemic easing out. Rural consumption has increased, led by a combination of increasing income and higher aspiration levels. There is an increased demand for branded products in rural India. On the other hand, with the share of the unorganised market in the FMCG sector falling, the organized sector growth is expected to rise with an increased level of brand consciousness, augmented by the growth in modern retail.

Rapid digital transformation

India continues to undergo rapid digitization with new-age technologies transforming the FMCG market, bringing opportunities for brands, consumers, and customers alike. Digital commerce is gaining more relevance as consumers seamlessly move between online and offline channels of trade. Traditional trade players are reinventing their business models to play a key role in the new digital India.

Operating environment

FMCG sector demonstrated resilience in 2023, overcoming initial inflationary pressures with a strategic shift towards volume growth. The inflationary pressures resulted in a reduction in the volumes of goods sold by FMCG companies as consumers adjusted their purchasing behavior due to higher prices. Inflation influenced consumer behavior, leading to changes in spending patterns on products like cosmetics, toiletries, and other FMCG items due to higher prices and reduced purchasing power. Overall, it remained resilient in 2023-24, showcasing its adaptability and growth potential.

Creating categories of the future

Urbanisation, increasing nuclear-family structures, and rising affluence is leading to the growth of new demand spaces and the premium segment. Leveraging our proven model of market development, we strive to address real and unmet consumer needs and, at the same time, build our portfolio across several categories. Our efforts in market development, over the last decade, have helped us create new segments.

? STRENGTHS, OPPORTUNITIES, RISKS AND CONCERNS

STRENGTH

Our core purpose is to serve our Customers with better Quality Products with On-time Delivery. We understand the customer needs, market trends mapping and provide value for money products. Our diversified product portfolio enables us to cater a wide range of preferences & consumer segment.

OPPORTUNITIES

Your Company is focusing to expand its Modern Trade Outlet Channel Business in South Gujarat Region and on Pharma Wholesale Channel, which will help us to reach untapped chemist retail outlets. This will leads to increase in Sales Volume of the Company. Your Company is further more approaching to explore opportunity by adding new distribution business as C&F and Super Stockiest in the basket.

There is huge demand of Indian FMCG Products in the International Market, which is fulfilled by the Merchant Exporters. To extend its sales to a Global scale, your Company is trying to tap this opportunity to supply these Merchant Exporters.

Apart from this, your Company is exploring for the acquisitions of Distress Companies. Investing and growing up distress companies benefits the Business of the Company as it gets better financing options, already an established brand, existing customers, well-established supply chain, access to trained staff and proven internal processes, more financial reward in growth and greater likelihood of success. Your Company alongwith the Khemani Group enjoys a good financial backing which can turn around distressed business into a profitable one.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

? The risk that goods are accidentally or maliciously contaminated throughout the supply chain or that other product defects occur due to human error, equipment failure, or other factors cannot be excluded. ? Ensuring employee safety and wellbeing is a key priority for us. A skilled workforce is essential for the continued success of our business. ? The loss of management or other key personnel or the inability to identify, attract, and retain qualified personnel could make it difficult to manage the business and could adversely affect operations and financial results.

? Climate change may impact our business in various ways through increased costs or reduced growth and profitability.

? Increased frequency of extreme weather events such as high temperatures, hurricanes, or floods could cause increased incidence of disruption to our supply chain and distribution network.

THREATS

India is undergoing rapid digital transformation, new-age technologies are transforming the landscape of consumer goods market, bringing opportunities for brands, consumers, and customers alike. E-Commerce continues to gain traction as more consumers shop online and with more digital-first brands entering the market. With a technology-focused approach, retailers are reinventing their business models to stay more connected in the digital world.

? FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The key highlights of the standalone financials are:

Amount (in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 9793.84 7784.59 Profit Before Tax 3836.37 628.74 Net Profit 3112.92 520.62

? INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate system of internal controls in place, commensurate with the size and nature of its business for the purchase of inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods or services. These controls have been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining of proper accounting controls for ensuring reliability of financial reporting, monitoring of operations, protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses, compliance with regulations.

? HEALTH AND SAFETY

We are committed towards safety of our people and assets and towards the protection of the environment through a variety of initiatives. The Company follows good business practices in health, safety, and environment related aspects to constantly set higher benchmarks and strives to exceed the same. Your Company being involved in the FMCG Industry, dealing with various kinds of essential services, had provided all the essential items. Our employees did take risk to keep our operations going and supplied essential goods to consumers so that the impact of the crisis can be reduced. While every business has its own highs and lows, the success of the Company in longer run depends on its ability to innovate to meet the evolving needs of customers and remain competitive.

? INFRA-STRUCTURE

The offices are well equipped with computer systems, internet connectivity, other communication equipment, security and other facilities which are required for our business operations to function smoothly.

? HUMAN RESOURCES

During the year under review, industrial relations of the Company continued to be cordial and peaceful. We believe that our employees are key contributors to our business success. We focus on attracting and retaining the best possible talent. Our Company looks for specific skill-sets, interests and background that would be an asset for our business. Our employees look after administrative, secretarial, legal, marketing and accounting functions. Our manpower is a prudent mix of the experienced and youth which gives us the dual advantage of stability and growth. Our work processes and skilled / semi-skilled / unskilled resources together with our strong management team have enabled us to successfully implement our growth plans.

? CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The report may contain certain statements that the Company believes are, or may be considered to be "forward looking statements" that describe our objectives, plans or goals. All these forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, government action, economic development and risks inherent in the Companys growth strategy and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statements.