iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Company Summary

89.08
(5.00%)
Oct 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd Summary

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Limited was incorporated as Khemani Distributors & Marketing Private Limited on January 6, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Khemani Distributors & Marketing Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 1, 2016.The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading in FMCG products of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as a redistribution of stockiest in Surat, Gujarat. The product portfolio of the Company includes personal care products; home care products; and food and drinks products. It is also involved in the business of carrying on trading activities by dealing in stock market in all kinds of securities and other financial products. The Company primarily supply above products to 3500 retailers and wholesalers of Surat. In March 2013, the Company entered into a Redistribution Stockist Agreement with HUL wherein the Company was appointed as a Redistribution Stockist (RS) for all existing and future products manufactured or marketed or distributed or supplied by HUL.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.