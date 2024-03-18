|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Feb 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Khfm Hospitality And Facility Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 18, 2024. Khfm Hospitality And Facility Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/03/2024)
