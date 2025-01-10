Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.87
-8.72
-8.64
-8.55
Net Worth
1.93
2.08
2.16
2.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0.73
0.67
0.44
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.66
2.75
2.6
2.55
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.13
0.1
0.07
Networking Capital
2.1
2.14
2.13
2.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.06
0.04
0.14
Debtor Days
306.31
178.82
Other Current Assets
2.15
2.13
2.11
2.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.05
-0.02
-0.13
Creditor Days
153.15
166.04
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.01
0.12
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
2.65
2.75
2.6
2.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.