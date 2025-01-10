iifl-logo-icon 1
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

4.74
(-1.86%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.87

-8.72

-8.64

-8.55

Net Worth

1.93

2.08

2.16

2.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0.73

0.67

0.44

0.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.66

2.75

2.6

2.55

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.13

0.1

0.07

Networking Capital

2.1

2.14

2.13

2.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.06

0.04

0.14

Debtor Days

306.31

178.82

Other Current Assets

2.15

2.13

2.11

2.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.05

-0.02

-0.13

Creditor Days

153.15

166.04

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.01

0.12

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

2.65

2.75

2.6

2.55

