|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.28
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-83.32
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.24
0
0
As % of sales
86.95
86.95
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
81.78
12.31
0
0
Other costs
-0.08
-0.15
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
181.04
53.43
0
0
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.15
-0.09
-0.09
OPM
-249.77
-52.71
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.06
0
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.15
-0.06
-0.11
Taxes
0.02
0.07
0.01
0
Tax rate
-25.16
-47.11
-30.65
6.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-0.07
-0.04
-0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.07
-0.04
-0.12
yoy growth (%)
11.58
84.88
-65.83
86.88
NPM
-186.96
-27.94
0
0
No Record Found
