Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.15
-0.06
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0.02
0.07
0.01
0
Working capital
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
-0.13
Capital expenditure
0
-0.16
0
-0.08
Free cash flow
-0.05
-0.22
-0.05
-0.21
Equity raised
-17.1
-16.81
-16.59
-15.94
Investing
0
0
0
-0.48
Financing
0.74
0.3
0.04
0.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.42
-16.73
-16.61
-16.1
