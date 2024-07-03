Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹5.12
Prev. Close₹5.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹5.12
Day's Low₹5.12
52 Week's High₹5.42
52 Week's Low₹1.74
Book Value₹0.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.87
-8.72
-8.64
-8.55
Net Worth
1.93
2.08
2.16
2.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.28
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-83.32
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.24
0
0
As % of sales
86.95
86.95
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.15
-0.06
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0.02
0.07
0.01
0
Working capital
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.32
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-20.96
55.29
3.27
-43.84
EBIT growth
-21.13
142.44
-47.75
87.8
Net profit growth
11.58
84.88
-65.83
86.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Kartik J Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Praful Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamalkant Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvindkumar Prajapati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prakash U Tekwani
Reports by Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd (formerly known as Khyati Resorts Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1995. The Company has been promoted by Kartik J Patel, Jasubhai M Patel and Praful J Agrawal and is presently engaged in the business of high quality Desktop Publishing, Imaging, Corporate Presentations, creative designing and multimedia software development.The Company has has emerged as a strong forerunner in the areas of Multimedia Development, using the latest Multimedia Tools. Whatever the media, there is an effective solution. Whether it is a cd-rom, or a web server, or on paper, the Company is there to deliver.Multimedia tools enhance the impact of presentation. Audio visual media such as video, slides, CD-ROM and Internet are carriers which can provide strong support to the physical presentation of products and services. They make it possible to visualize products & services and to give three-dimensional explanations of applications as well as show equipment in 3-D simulation. Multimedia for exhibitors, the combination of sound, pictures and film is particularly an effective multimedia fair presentation for attracting attention in an exhibition. There is a possibility to make the presentation interactive so to enable the user to search the required information himself.The company is at present, establishing a resort-cum-residential hotel project at Baliyasana (Mehsana district), Gujarat, with ultra modern facilities like residential hotel, time share cottages, 24-h
Read More
The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd is ₹5.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 5.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd is ₹1.74 and ₹5.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.86%, 3 Years at 71.77%, 1 Year at 200.00%, 6 Month at 78.77%, 3 Month at 43.01% and 1 Month at 24.88%.
