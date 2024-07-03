iifl-logo-icon 1
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Share Price

5.12
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.12
  • Day's High5.12
  • 52 Wk High5.42
  • Prev. Close5.22
  • Day's Low5.12
  • 52 Wk Low 1.74
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

5.12

Prev. Close

5.22

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

5.12

Day's Low

5.12

52 Week's High

5.42

52 Week's Low

1.74

Book Value

0.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.78%

Non-Promoter- 83.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.87

-8.72

-8.64

-8.55

Net Worth

1.93

2.08

2.16

2.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.28

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-83.32

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.24

0

0

As % of sales

86.95

86.95

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.15

-0.06

-0.11

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0.02

0.07

0.01

0

Working capital

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.32

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-20.96

55.29

3.27

-43.84

EBIT growth

-21.13

142.44

-47.75

87.8

Net profit growth

11.58

84.88

-65.83

86.88

No Record Found

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Kartik J Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Praful Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamalkant Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvindkumar Prajapati

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prakash U Tekwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd (formerly known as Khyati Resorts Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1995. The Company has been promoted by Kartik J Patel, Jasubhai M Patel and Praful J Agrawal and is presently engaged in the business of high quality Desktop Publishing, Imaging, Corporate Presentations, creative designing and multimedia software development.The Company has has emerged as a strong forerunner in the areas of Multimedia Development, using the latest Multimedia Tools. Whatever the media, there is an effective solution. Whether it is a cd-rom, or a web server, or on paper, the Company is there to deliver.Multimedia tools enhance the impact of presentation. Audio visual media such as video, slides, CD-ROM and Internet are carriers which can provide strong support to the physical presentation of products and services. They make it possible to visualize products & services and to give three-dimensional explanations of applications as well as show equipment in 3-D simulation. Multimedia for exhibitors, the combination of sound, pictures and film is particularly an effective multimedia fair presentation for attracting attention in an exhibition. There is a possibility to make the presentation interactive so to enable the user to search the required information himself.The company is at present, establishing a resort-cum-residential hotel project at Baliyasana (Mehsana district), Gujarat, with ultra modern facilities like residential hotel, time share cottages, 24-h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd is ₹5.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 5.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd is ₹1.74 and ₹5.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd?

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.86%, 3 Years at 71.77%, 1 Year at 200.00%, 6 Month at 78.77%, 3 Month at 43.01% and 1 Month at 24.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.21 %

