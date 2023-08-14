Your Directors are pleased to submit herewith their report together with the audited statement of accounts for the 28th financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

[Amount in Rs.]

PARTICULARS 2022-23 2021-22 Income from Operation 23,58,534 Other Income - Total Income 23,58,534 Total Expenditure 34,77,943 Profit/ (loss) before tax and dep. (11,19,409) Provision for depreciation 3748 Provision for Differ Tax 2,81,653 Net Profit / (Loss) after tax for the year (8,37,756)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

During the year under review the Company has earned total income from sources of Rs. /- (Previous Year of Rs. 23,58,534). After deducting all administrative expenses and depreciation and necessary adjustments for taxation, etc. the company has incurred a net loss of Rs. (8,37,756)/- (Previous of Rs (8,37,756)/-.

DIVIDEND

Due to loss, your directors have not recommended dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Limited has involved in the area of high-quality Desktop Publishing, imaging, Corporate Presentations, advertisements, creative designing, graphic designing and multimedia software development and is also engaged in the business of letting out vehicle.

There was no change in the nature of any of the business activity during the year.

DETAILS OF THE ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURE / SUBSIDIARIES COMAPANIES

The company does not have holding or subsidiary companies during the year and no other company has become holding / subsidiary/ joint venture.

DEPOSIT

The Company has not accepted any public deposit during the year under review and no amount against the same was outstanding at the end of the year.

REGULATORY STATEMENT

In conformity with Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Regulations),2015 the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31.03.2023 is annexed hereto. The equity shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Ltd.

The Company has paid listing fees for the year 2023-24 to above stock exchanges.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO.

As required under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, particulars relating to conservation of Energy, R & D, Technology absorption and foreign Exchange earnings / outgo are separately provided in the annexure to this report. Also, We would like to Highlight that Our Company is not Engaged in Manufacturing Activity so, the Section 134 is not applicable to the Our Company.

DETAILS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review the Company has not made any inter corporate loans, investments, given any corporate guarantee to any other body corporate, subsidiary, associate, or any other company. However, the company has borrowed a sum of Rs. 6,00,000 from Director as a unsecured loan at 0% Interest for dealing with the day to day fund requirement of the company.

The Board of Directors supports to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. In addition to the basic governance issues, the Board lays strong emphasis on transparency, accountability, and integrity. The Report on corporate governance as stipulated according to the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report. The requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as required under SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 is attached to the Report on corporate governance.

DETAILS OF RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS PURUSANT TO SECTION 188(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company had entered into related parties transactions for sale/purchase of goods or services at arms Length Transaction. However, all the transactions in the nature of sales/purchase of goods or services are made on arms length basis except the salary paid to employees and director and key managerial person. However, a lease rent is being paid to Mrs. Jignaben K Patel as per the valid lease rental agreement which will be paid. The same were reported to the Board at every meeting and Board took a note of the same and approved. Other details for inter corporate financial transactions or remuneration and other benefits paid to directors, their relatives, key managerial personnel etc. FORM AOC-2 is been attached as Separate Annexure-1

The Company has formulated various other policies like Risk Management Policy, Evaluation of Board Performance Policy, and CSR Policy etc. etc. All such policies were documented and adopted by the Board and also uploaded all the policies applicable at the website of the Company www.khyatimultimedia.com

Full details of Risk Management Policy are given in the Corporate Governance Report under the head Whistle Blower Policy.

As the Company is loss making one, the provisions related to CSR is presently not applicable to the Company.

Regarding Performance Review of each of the member of the Board and also the performance of the various Committees and the Board, the Company has adopted the Model Code of Conduct for Independent Directors, Key Managerial Personnel as prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and also as prescribed in the SEBI (Insider Trading) Regulations. The Company strictly follows the procedure to obtain necessary timely declarations from each of the directors and key managerial personnel from time to time.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Details about the Board of Directors Meetings are attached to the Report on Corporate Governance. Further, Mr. Prafulchandra Agarwal, will be the Director retiring by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Also, Board Comprises of Five Numbers of Directors out of Which Two are Independent Directors of the Company. Mrs. Roma Patel is eligible for Re-appointment as an Non Executive Women Director and Mr. Prakash tekwani is Eligible for Appointment as an Non-Executive Independent Director.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

(Pursuant to Provisions of section 149(6) OF the Companies Act 2013)

The Company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Director of the Company confirming that he/she meets with the criteria of independence as laid out in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of section 134 Clause (C) of Sub-Section (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to financial statements for the year 2022-23, the Board of Directors state:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, as far as possible and to the extent, if any, accounting standards mentioned by the auditors in their report as not complied with, all other applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and profit and loss account of the Company for that period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) The directors in the case of a listed company had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION BY BOARD AS PER REQUIREMENT OF SECTION 178 (1)

In compliance with Section 178 (1) as also in compliance with Regulation of SEBI (LODR),2015, the Board of Directors do hereby declare that: a. The Company has proper constitution of the Board of Directors including independent directors in proportion as per requirement of SEBI (LODR),2015. However, the Company is still in process for appointing

a suitable person as woman director as required under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b. The Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Audit Committee as per requirements of the SEBI (LODR),2015 and provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

c. The Company has the policy for selection and appointment of independent directors who are persons of reputation in the society, have adequate educational qualification, sufficient business experience and have integrity & loyalty towards their duties.

d. The Company is not paying managerial remuneration to its Managing/Whole Time Directors based upon their qualification, experience and past remuneration received by them from their previous employers and companys financial position.

e. The Independent Directors are paid sitting fee for attending Board and other committee meetings as decided by the Board from time to time. This sitting fee is decided considering the financial position of the company.

f. The Company is not paying any commission on net profits to any directors.

g. During the year the Board has met 8 times during the year. The details of presence of every director at each meeting of the Board including the meetings of the Committees, if any, are given in the reports of the Corporate Governance.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Company has earned loss in the year under review. Also, the Company does not fulfill any criteria as laid down in section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore, provisions related to expenditure of at least two percent of the average net profits in CSR activities as per section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 is presently not applicable to the Company.

SYSTEM OF PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

1. The Board makes evaluation of the effectiveness and efficiency of every individual director, committee of directors, independent directors and board as a whole.

2. For these purposes the Board makes evaluation twice in a year on a half yearly basis.

3. The performance of individual directors is evaluated by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated on the basis of presence of every director at a meeting, effective participation in discussion of each of the business of agenda for the meetings, feedback receives from every director on draft of the minutes and follow up for action taken reports from first line management.

4. Effectiveness and performance of various committees are evaluated on the basis of the scope of work assign to each of the committees the action taken by the committees are reviews and evaluated on the basis of minutes and agenda papers for each of the committee meetings.

5. The performance of independent directors is evaluated on the basis of their participation at the meetings and post meeting follow up and communication from each of such independent directors.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, independence and other matters as provided under subsection (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the Companys website at Www.khyatimultimedia.com

PARTICULARS OF THE EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this Report as Annexure - II. Further, particulars of employees remuneration, as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are not applicable since there was no employee of the Company including Executive Directors who was in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company is committed to observe good corporate governance practices. The report on Corporate Governance for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, as per regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is herewith as Annexure 6 and forms part of this Report.

IND AS

Your company has adopted IND AS w.e.f. 1st April 2017 pursuant to Notification of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 16th February 2015 in place of Accounting Standards.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. MAAK & Associates Chartered Accountant were appointed in the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year i.e. 2019-20 hence, the Board has now proposed to Ratify the appointment of Statutory Auditors for f.y. 2023-24. Necessary Resolution for their appointment as the Statutory Auditors and fixing their remuneration is proposed to be passed at the Annual General Meeting.

COST AUDITORS

NOT APPLICABLE

SECREATARIAL AUDITOR

The Company has appointed M/s. KAMLESH M. SHAH & CO., as the secretarial auditor for the financial year 2022-23. They have given their report in the prescribed form MR-3 which is annexed to this report as an ANNEXURE-III.

EXPLANATION TO THE AUDITORS REMARKS

The Directors submit their explanations to the various observations made by the statutory auditors in the report are as under for the year 2022-23.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 is available on the website of the Company at http://www.khyatimultimedia.com/

MATERIAL CHANGES / INFORMATION:

1. No material changes have taken place after the closure of the financial year up to the date of this report which may have substantial effect on the business and financial of the Company. However, net worth of the company has been completely eroded.

2. No significant and material orders have been passed by any of the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companies operations in future.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the valuable support and co-operation as received from government authorities, Financial Institutions and Banks during the year. The Directors are also thankful for the support extended by Customers, Suppliers and contribution made by the employees at all level. The Directors would also like to acknowledge continued patronage extended by Companys shareholders in its entire endeavor.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these matters during the year under review:

Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except Employees Stock Options Schemes referred to in this Report.

Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the Financial Year 2022-23.

There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution during the Financial Year 2022-23.