AGM 26/09/2024 Reg. 34(1) Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Outcome of Annual General Meeting. SUBMISSION OF SYNOPSES OF PROCEEDINGS OF 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26/09/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN PRESCRIBED FORM MGT-13 FOR POLL VOTING AND EVOTING COMBINE ATTACHED IN COMPLIANCE TO REGULATION 44 OF THE SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)