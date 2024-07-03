Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Summary

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd (formerly known as Khyati Resorts Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1995. The Company has been promoted by Kartik J Patel, Jasubhai M Patel and Praful J Agrawal and is presently engaged in the business of high quality Desktop Publishing, Imaging, Corporate Presentations, creative designing and multimedia software development.The Company has has emerged as a strong forerunner in the areas of Multimedia Development, using the latest Multimedia Tools. Whatever the media, there is an effective solution. Whether it is a cd-rom, or a web server, or on paper, the Company is there to deliver.Multimedia tools enhance the impact of presentation. Audio visual media such as video, slides, CD-ROM and Internet are carriers which can provide strong support to the physical presentation of products and services. They make it possible to visualize products & services and to give three-dimensional explanations of applications as well as show equipment in 3-D simulation. Multimedia for exhibitors, the combination of sound, pictures and film is particularly an effective multimedia fair presentation for attracting attention in an exhibition. There is a possibility to make the presentation interactive so to enable the user to search the required information himself.The company is at present, establishing a resort-cum-residential hotel project at Baliyasana (Mehsana district), Gujarat, with ultra modern facilities like residential hotel, time share cottages, 24-hour coffee shop and restaurant, water park, children park, health club, etc, at an estimated cost of Rs 1208 lac. In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue of 51 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 5.1 cr, to part-finance its above project.During the year 1996-97, it completed the Highway Restaurant Project and started commercial operation.During the year 1999-2000, the Company changed its name from Khyati Resorts Limited to Khyati Multimedia-Entertainment Limited.