Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Board Meeting

5
(0.81%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Khyati Multimed. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results KHYATI MULTIMEDIA-ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/09/2024 ON 13/11/2024 WEDNESDAY INCLUDING TO TAKE ON RECORD THE DETAILS OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR ENDED 30/09/2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30/09/2024 ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
KHYATI MULTIMEDIA-ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING ON 12/08/2024 TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024 AND OTHER ITEMS AS PER AGENDA ATTACHED The board of directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today, Monday August 12, 2024, approved the draft Scheme. The Scheme, inter alia, provides for the following: 1. The Scheme provides for the reduction of paid-up share capital of the Company by 90%, on proportionate basis and writing off accumulated losses against such reduction of capital. 2. The Reduction of Capital shall be on proportionate basis and all the pre-Scheme shareholders will remain as the shareholders of the Company even after the Scheme in the same proportion. 3. Upon reduction of Capital, the total issued and paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company shall be reduced from Rs. 10,80,02,000/- divided into 1,08,00,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up, to Rs. 1,08,00,200/- divided into 10,80,020 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up. 4. The debit balance of Profit & Loss Account of the Company will be written off to the extent of amount of the aforesaid reduction of share capital. Any amount left after writing off the debit balance of Profit & Loss Account will be credited to the Capital Reserve Account in the books of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
KHYATI MULTIMEDIA-ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE TAKE ON RECORD AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2024 ON 30/05/2024 THURSDAY AT 5.30 P.M. AND OTHER BUSINESS AS PER AGENDA ATTACHED Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
KHYATI MULTIMEDIA-ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled on 09th February 2024 to review consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Standalone Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023.

