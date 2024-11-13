KHYATI MULTIMEDIA-ENTERTAINMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING ON 12/08/2024 TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024 AND OTHER ITEMS AS PER AGENDA ATTACHED The board of directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today, Monday August 12, 2024, approved the draft Scheme. The Scheme, inter alia, provides for the following: 1. The Scheme provides for the reduction of paid-up share capital of the Company by 90%, on proportionate basis and writing off accumulated losses against such reduction of capital. 2. The Reduction of Capital shall be on proportionate basis and all the pre-Scheme shareholders will remain as the shareholders of the Company even after the Scheme in the same proportion. 3. Upon reduction of Capital, the total issued and paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company shall be reduced from Rs. 10,80,02,000/- divided into 1,08,00,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up, to Rs. 1,08,00,200/- divided into 10,80,020 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up. 4. The debit balance of Profit & Loss Account of the Company will be written off to the extent of amount of the aforesaid reduction of share capital. Any amount left after writing off the debit balance of Profit & Loss Account will be credited to the Capital Reserve Account in the books of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)