Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Global business environment is becoming more competitive than ever. As a result, this is forcing businesses to seek newer ways to improve their efficiency, lower operating costs, be more responsive to customer needs, and brings new products to market faster. This drive to improve results has resulted in a burgeoning interest in technology management ranging from the acquisition to the exploitation of new technologies. While many technologies are of primary interest to one or two industries, almost all industries have an interest in information technology most companies cannot operate without computer system. These have been employed in nearly all business areas from education to manufacturing to construction. Management is becoming aware that their competitive edge may depend on the ability of their computer and communication systems to respond quickly to changing business needs. This means that businesses must keep abreast of competitive moves in the use of computers and in many cases be prepared to stay ahead of their competitors. Having access to the latest technological advancements may be a major factor that will give a business that extra competitive edge.

DISCUSSION ON COMPANYS PERFORMANCE

During the year under review the Company has earned total income from sources of Rs. 4,73,507/- (Previous Year of Rs. 23,58,534/-). After deducting all administrative expenses and depreciation and necessary adjustments for taxation, etc. the company has incurred a net loss of Rs. (15,18,070)/- (Previous of Rs (8,37,756)/-.

SWOT ANALYSIS OF COMPANY

Strength

When media industries tout their strengths, they often mean their customers rather than the journalism awards sitting on the trophy shelf. They might note their total volume of customers, or their market dominance in demographics that your business covets. Consider larger trends as well as specific. If youre looking to invest or advertise, broadcast television rules if you want the broadest audience, but doesnt have the influence it once did, for example. Brand names can also be a strength. Both customers and advertisers may want to be associated with media outlets considered elite news and entertainment sources.

Weaknesses

Every media outlet engages in a fierce competition for a larger share of audience. At any given time, ratings or circulation figures are a weakness for some industry sectors. Cost structure is a weakness in some traditional media industries, where a change in audience media preferences has left a solid brand, but a bloated workforce and narrowing customer base. New media can have a similar problem, with founders and investors pouring cash into their vision of the future that results in an unsustainable amount of red ink.

Opportunities

Traditional media industries are looking to monetize their offerings on the Internet, or turn their free social media outlets into effective sales pitches for their pay offerings. Theres also the time-honored opportunities presented by the expansion of markets. Combine them both, and media outlets may find it profitable to specialize in niche content thats more popular outside of their traditional geographic footprint, and sell targeted Web advertisements to bring in the necessary revenue. The shifting consumer preferences, while often viewed as a negative also provides opportunities for media organizations to benefit. People using the Internet to get their news may lower the market for the physical newspaper, but create new opportunities to market its content, for example

Threats

Disruptive technologies are a threat to media industries that havent been proactive in using them for their benefit. User-generated content, whether its a popular series of YouTube videos or the hottest social media site that everyones obsessing over, also takes eyeballs away from established media industries. Fragmentation is a further threat for those who depend on a high volume of customers, as broadcast TV networks, radio and newspapers in particular have found out. If youre a business looking to get the most comprehensive coverage possible in your advertising, doing it through the leading local radio station has less appeal if the ratings are far from what they once were.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Some of the major risks and concerns identified by the Company are:

Working Capital risks

Market ups and down ratio risk

Government Policy and Political Structure risk

Competition risk

Economic Slowdown risk

In its process of Risk Management, Company takes proactive steps in identifying inherent business and operational risks and accordingly takes appropriate steps to guard against these identified risks.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

Your Company has in place adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of its operations. Internal control systems comprising of policies and procedures are designed to ensure reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedures, applicable laws and regulations, safeguarding of assets and economical and efficient use of resources. The system is assessed periodically. The Internal Audit team continuously monitors the effectiveness of the internal control systems. It reports to the Audit Committee about the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system of your Company.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. The Board of Directors and management wish to place on record their appreciation of the efforts put in by all employees to achieve good performance.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risks are events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on a Companys business. Risk management is a structured approach to manage uncertainty. It involves identifying potential risks, assessing their potential impact, taking timely action to minimize potential impact and continuous monitoring of identified risks. Your Company has a robust risk management process to identify and assess business risks and opportunities. Your Companys risk management plan describes the potential risk, contains an analysis of the impact of risks and includes risk strategies to help the business reduce the consequences. The risk management plan of your Company is regularly reviewed to ensure that it accurately reflects the current potential risks to its business.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Limited has involved in the area of high-quality Desktop Publishing, imaging, Corporate Presentations, creative designing, graphic designing and multimedia software development and is also engaged in the business of letting out vehicle.