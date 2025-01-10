Kimia Biosciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.73
4.73
4.73
4.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.4
0.73
10.16
13.71
Net Worth
0.33
5.46
14.89
18.44
Minority Interest
Debt
43.71
52.92
40.61
44.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.97
1.87
1.57
1.19
Total Liabilities
46.01
60.25
57.07
64.56
Fixed Assets
32.42
34.24
35.23
34.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.75
5.84
2.48
0.75
Networking Capital
5.29
19.6
18.79
27.95
Inventories
30.8
48.23
37.02
23.69
Inventory Days
65.15
Sundry Debtors
27.55
30.59
30.2
41.77
Debtor Days
114.87
Other Current Assets
2.87
3.72
5.56
5.35
Sundry Creditors
-39.99
-46.85
-40.89
-31.22
Creditor Days
85.86
Other Current Liabilities
-15.94
-16.09
-13.1
-11.64
Cash
0.53
0.5
0.52
1.67
Total Assets
45.99
60.24
57.08
64.57
