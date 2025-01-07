iifl-logo-icon 1
Kimia Biosciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.41
(-0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

132.71

106.28

1.46

0.19

yoy growth (%)

24.86

7,179.88

660

-89

Raw materials

-96.85

-80.24

-0.35

-0.08

As % of sales

72.97

75.5

24.24

42.54

Employee costs

-14.09

-10.8

-0.83

-2.13

As % of sales

10.61

10.16

56.93

1,111.01

Other costs

-13.39

-10.78

-1.25

-1.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.08

10.14

86

705.86

Operating profit

8.37

4.45

-0.98

-3.37

OPM

6.31

4.18

-67.18

-1,759.42

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.66

-0.34

-0.29

Interest expense

-3.39

-2.52

-0.26

-0.55

Other income

2.45

0.96

0.59

0.18

Profit before tax

5.53

1.22

-1

-4.04

Taxes

-0.43

0.15

0.07

0

Tax rate

-7.76

12.64

-7.56

0.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.1

1.38

-0.92

-4.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.1

1.38

-0.92

-4.05

yoy growth (%)

269.61

-248.57

-77.06

138.02

NPM

3.84

1.29

-63.66

-2,109.81

