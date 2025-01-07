Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
132.71
106.28
1.46
0.19
yoy growth (%)
24.86
7,179.88
660
-89
Raw materials
-96.85
-80.24
-0.35
-0.08
As % of sales
72.97
75.5
24.24
42.54
Employee costs
-14.09
-10.8
-0.83
-2.13
As % of sales
10.61
10.16
56.93
1,111.01
Other costs
-13.39
-10.78
-1.25
-1.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.08
10.14
86
705.86
Operating profit
8.37
4.45
-0.98
-3.37
OPM
6.31
4.18
-67.18
-1,759.42
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.66
-0.34
-0.29
Interest expense
-3.39
-2.52
-0.26
-0.55
Other income
2.45
0.96
0.59
0.18
Profit before tax
5.53
1.22
-1
-4.04
Taxes
-0.43
0.15
0.07
0
Tax rate
-7.76
12.64
-7.56
0.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.1
1.38
-0.92
-4.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.1
1.38
-0.92
-4.05
yoy growth (%)
269.61
-248.57
-77.06
138.02
NPM
3.84
1.29
-63.66
-2,109.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.