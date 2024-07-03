Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹46.8
Prev. Close₹46.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.71
Day's High₹46.8
Day's Low₹44.11
52 Week's High₹58.4
52 Week's Low₹33.2
Book Value₹0.71
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)212.06
P/E75.44
EPS0.61
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.73
4.73
4.73
4.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.4
0.73
10.16
13.71
Net Worth
0.33
5.46
14.89
18.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
132.71
106.28
1.46
0.19
yoy growth (%)
24.86
7,179.88
660
-89
Raw materials
-96.85
-80.24
-0.35
-0.08
As % of sales
72.97
75.5
24.24
42.54
Employee costs
-14.09
-10.8
-0.83
-2.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.53
1.22
-1
-4.04
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.66
-0.34
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.43
0.15
0.07
0
Working capital
5.9
31.91
-0.32
1.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.86
7,179.88
660
-89
Op profit growth
88.23
-553.78
-70.97
76.22
EBIT growth
137.67
-609.74
-78.87
110.41
Net profit growth
269.61
-248.57
-77.06
138.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sameer Goel
Independent Director
Jagdeep Dhavvan
Independent Director
Richa Gupta
Director
Vipul Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PALLAVI GARG
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kimia Biosciences Ltd
Summary
Kimia Bio-sciences Limited (Formerly known Laurel Organics Limited) was incorporated in September, 1993 led by the Promoters, A K Bansal, K S Varma, Atul Sharma, A P Godiyal, D K Gupta and R K Bansal. The Company has own manufacturing of Bulk Drugs-APIs at its plant located at Gurgaon, Haryana. The Company is engaged into the business of Pharamaceutical products.The company set up a bulk drug manufacturing unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, at a project cost of Rs 10.41 cr. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the project. Commercial production commenced in May 95. During the 1998-99, the company has become a sick industrial units.The Honble BIFR vide order dated 27th December, 2005 had deregistered the Company as Sick Industrial Undertaking on the ground that 100% of the capacity was utilized for manufacture of the intermediate products for M/s Ranbaxy Laboratoty Limfted (RLL) and , thereby, turning-out to be an ancillary industrial Undertaking. .The Honble AAIFR disposed the appeal of M/s Ranbaxy Lab. Ltd vide its Order dated 30.08.2006, directing them to file an application before the Hoble BIFR only to redress grievances. Therefore, M/s Ranbaxy Lab. Ltd had filed an application-dated 31.10.06 before the Honble BIFR, requesting them to consider issuance of appropriate corrective orders. The Board has re-confirmed its earlier order. Therefore, despite negative net worth, the Company is out of BIFR purview.During the year 2017-18, the Scheme of Arrangement for Am
Read More
The Kimia Biosciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kimia Biosciences Ltd is ₹212.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kimia Biosciences Ltd is 75.44 and 64.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kimia Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kimia Biosciences Ltd is ₹33.2 and ₹58.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kimia Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.16%, 3 Years at -7.10%, 1 Year at 24.78%, 6 Month at -8.89%, 3 Month at -8.71% and 1 Month at -1.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.