Kimia Biosciences Ltd Share Price

44.82
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.8
  • Day's High46.8
  • 52 Wk High58.4
  • Prev. Close46.02
  • Day's Low44.11
  • 52 Wk Low 33.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.71
  • P/E75.44
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.71
  • EPS0.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)212.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kimia Biosciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kimia Biosciences Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Dec, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kimia Biosciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kimia Biosciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 24.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kimia Biosciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.73

4.73

4.73

4.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.4

0.73

10.16

13.71

Net Worth

0.33

5.46

14.89

18.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

132.71

106.28

1.46

0.19

yoy growth (%)

24.86

7,179.88

660

-89

Raw materials

-96.85

-80.24

-0.35

-0.08

As % of sales

72.97

75.5

24.24

42.54

Employee costs

-14.09

-10.8

-0.83

-2.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.53

1.22

-1

-4.04

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.66

-0.34

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.43

0.15

0.07

0

Working capital

5.9

31.91

-0.32

1.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.86

7,179.88

660

-89

Op profit growth

88.23

-553.78

-70.97

76.22

EBIT growth

137.67

-609.74

-78.87

110.41

Net profit growth

269.61

-248.57

-77.06

138.02

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kimia Biosciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kimia Biosciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sameer Goel

Independent Director

Jagdeep Dhavvan

Independent Director

Richa Gupta

Director

Vipul Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PALLAVI GARG

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kimia Biosciences Ltd

Summary

Kimia Bio-sciences Limited (Formerly known Laurel Organics Limited) was incorporated in September, 1993 led by the Promoters, A K Bansal, K S Varma, Atul Sharma, A P Godiyal, D K Gupta and R K Bansal. The Company has own manufacturing of Bulk Drugs-APIs at its plant located at Gurgaon, Haryana. The Company is engaged into the business of Pharamaceutical products.The company set up a bulk drug manufacturing unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, at a project cost of Rs 10.41 cr. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the project. Commercial production commenced in May 95. During the 1998-99, the company has become a sick industrial units.The Honble BIFR vide order dated 27th December, 2005 had deregistered the Company as Sick Industrial Undertaking on the ground that 100% of the capacity was utilized for manufacture of the intermediate products for M/s Ranbaxy Laboratoty Limfted (RLL) and , thereby, turning-out to be an ancillary industrial Undertaking. .The Honble AAIFR disposed the appeal of M/s Ranbaxy Lab. Ltd vide its Order dated 30.08.2006, directing them to file an application before the Hoble BIFR only to redress grievances. Therefore, M/s Ranbaxy Lab. Ltd had filed an application-dated 31.10.06 before the Honble BIFR, requesting them to consider issuance of appropriate corrective orders. The Board has re-confirmed its earlier order. Therefore, despite negative net worth, the Company is out of BIFR purview.During the year 2017-18, the Scheme of Arrangement for Am
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kimia Biosciences Ltd share price today?

The Kimia Biosciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kimia Biosciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kimia Biosciences Ltd is ₹212.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kimia Biosciences Ltd is 75.44 and 64.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kimia Biosciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kimia Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kimia Biosciences Ltd is ₹33.2 and ₹58.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kimia Biosciences Ltd?

Kimia Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.16%, 3 Years at -7.10%, 1 Year at 24.78%, 6 Month at -8.89%, 3 Month at -8.71% and 1 Month at -1.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kimia Biosciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kimia Biosciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 24.68 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

