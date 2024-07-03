Kimia Biosciences Ltd Summary

Kimia Bio-sciences Limited (Formerly known Laurel Organics Limited) was incorporated in September, 1993 led by the Promoters, A K Bansal, K S Varma, Atul Sharma, A P Godiyal, D K Gupta and R K Bansal. The Company has own manufacturing of Bulk Drugs-APIs at its plant located at Gurgaon, Haryana. The Company is engaged into the business of Pharamaceutical products.The company set up a bulk drug manufacturing unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, at a project cost of Rs 10.41 cr. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the project. Commercial production commenced in May 95. During the 1998-99, the company has become a sick industrial units.The Honble BIFR vide order dated 27th December, 2005 had deregistered the Company as Sick Industrial Undertaking on the ground that 100% of the capacity was utilized for manufacture of the intermediate products for M/s Ranbaxy Laboratoty Limfted (RLL) and , thereby, turning-out to be an ancillary industrial Undertaking. .The Honble AAIFR disposed the appeal of M/s Ranbaxy Lab. Ltd vide its Order dated 30.08.2006, directing them to file an application before the Hoble BIFR only to redress grievances. Therefore, M/s Ranbaxy Lab. Ltd had filed an application-dated 31.10.06 before the Honble BIFR, requesting them to consider issuance of appropriate corrective orders. The Board has re-confirmed its earlier order. Therefore, despite negative net worth, the Company is out of BIFR purview.During the year 2017-18, the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of the Company with M/s Kimia Biosciences Limited was made effective from September 17, 2018. Upon Scheme of Amalgamation becoming effective on 17.09.2018, M/s. Kimia Biosciences Limited Holding Company having 37,28,100 Equity Shares (50.48%) of Rs. 10/- each of the Company got merged under reverse merger with the Company.