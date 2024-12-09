The Board of Directors considered and approved the Directors Report and Notice of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28th December,2024 ( copy attached as Annexure A & B respectively).The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on 28th December,2024 at 4:00pm(IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) Revised outcome The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 4.00 pm (IST) at the corporate office of the Company, situated at 974, 9th Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower-II, Netaji Subash Place, New Delhi-110034 and the following businesses, amongst others, were transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors. 1. The Board of Directors considered and approved the Directors Report and Notice of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th December,2024. The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday, 30th December,2024 at 4:00pm (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) AGM to be conducted on 30th December 2024 for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024) Outcome of 31st AGM of the Company held on Monday, December 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024) Scrutiniser Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)