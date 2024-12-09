iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kimia Biosciences Ltd AGM

42
(0.55%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:26:00 AM

Kimia Bioscien. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
The Board of Directors considered and approved the Directors Report and Notice of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28th December,2024 ( copy attached as Annexure A & B respectively).The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on 28th December,2024 at 4:00pm(IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) Revised outcome The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 4.00 pm (IST) at the corporate office of the Company, situated at 974, 9th Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower-II, Netaji Subash Place, New Delhi-110034 and the following businesses, amongst others, were transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors. 1. The Board of Directors considered and approved the Directors Report and Notice of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th December,2024. The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday, 30th December,2024 at 4:00pm (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) AGM to be conducted on 30th December 2024 for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024) Outcome of 31st AGM of the Company held on Monday, December 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024) Scrutiniser Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)

Kimia Bioscien.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kimia Biosciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.