Kimia Biosciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.53
1.22
-1
-4.04
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.66
-0.34
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.43
0.15
0.07
0
Working capital
5.9
31.91
-0.32
1.93
Other operating items
Operating
9.1
31.63
-1.59
-2.41
Capital expenditure
12.13
15.35
-4.58
-0.35
Free cash flow
21.23
46.98
-6.17
-2.76
Equity raised
17.24
-7.4
-22.33
-14.41
Investing
-0.36
0.42
0
0
Financing
46.55
45.79
14.72
7.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.66
85.78
-13.78
-9.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.