iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kimia Biosciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44.82
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kimia Biosciences Ltd

Kimia Bioscien. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.53

1.22

-1

-4.04

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.66

-0.34

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.43

0.15

0.07

0

Working capital

5.9

31.91

-0.32

1.93

Other operating items

Operating

9.1

31.63

-1.59

-2.41

Capital expenditure

12.13

15.35

-4.58

-0.35

Free cash flow

21.23

46.98

-6.17

-2.76

Equity raised

17.24

-7.4

-22.33

-14.41

Investing

-0.36

0.42

0

0

Financing

46.55

45.79

14.72

7.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

84.66

85.78

-13.78

-9.93

Kimia Bioscien. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kimia Biosciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.