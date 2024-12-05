Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

Kimia Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to approve Directors Report and AGM Notice for the FY ended March 31 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 4.00 pm (IST) at the corporate office of the Company, situated at 974, 9th Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower-II, Netaji Subash Place, New Delhi-110034 and the following businesses, amongst others, were transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors. 1. The Board of Directors considered and approved the Directors Report and Notice of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28th December,2024 .The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on 28th December,2024 at 4:00pm(IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Kimia Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 duly reviewed (Limited Review) by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 1. Approval of un-audited financial results of the Company, on standalone basis, as at/for the quarter and three months ended September 30th 2024, in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure) Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and taking on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company (copy attached as Annexure A). 2. Appointment of Mrs. Pallavi Garg (ACS- 69848) as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Kimia Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at 03.00 pm (IST) at the corporate office of the Company 974 9th Floor Aggarwal Millennium Tower-II Netaji Subhash Place Pitampura New Delhi-110034 to transact the following businesses amongst others: 1) To consider and approve the un-audited financial results on standalone basis of the Company for quarter and three months ended June 30 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2) Any other matter as may be considered and transacted with permission of Board of Directors. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30th June,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

Kimia Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday June 28 2024 at 12.00 pm (IST) at the corporate office of the Company 974 9th Floor Aggarwal Millennium Tower-II Netaji Subhash Place Pitampura New Delhi-110034 to transact the following businesses amongst others: 1) To consider and short listing the firm for appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company arose due to casual vacancy. 2) Any other matter as may be considered and transacted with permission of Board of Directors. Dear Sir/Madam, The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 12.00 pm (IST) at the corporate office of the Company, situated at 974, 9th Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower-II, Netaji Subash Place, New Delhi-110034 and the following businesses, amongst others, were transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors. 1. Appointment of Sunil Suresh & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on June 28, 2024 on the recommendation of the Audit Commitee, inter alia considered and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting approved the appointment of Sunil Suresh & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Kimia Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at 4.00 pm at the corporate office of the Company 974 9th Floor Aggarwal Millenium Tower Netaji Subash Place New Delhi-110034. 1) To consider and approve the audited financial results on standalone basis of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Company refer to our earlier submission of the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, which was filed on 30.05.2024. It has come to the attention that the declaration of an unmodified opinion was inadvertently missed out due to technical snag during the filing process. We deeply regret this insight and any inconvenience it may have caused. Please find attached complete set of audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, including declaration of unmodified opinion. You are requested to kindly take this in your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. Dear Sir/Madam, The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 4.00 pm (IST) at the corporate office of the Company, situated at 974, 9th Floor, Aggarwal Millennium Tower-II, Netaji Subash Place, New Delhi-110034 and the following businesses, amongst others, were transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors. 1. Approval of audited financial results of the Company, on standalone basis, as at/for the year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure) Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and taking on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company (copy attached as Annexure A). 2. Appointment of Rahul Chaudhary & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for conduct of Secretarial for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024