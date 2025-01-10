iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiran Print Pack Ltd Balance Sheet

40.49
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.21

-2.25

-2.05

-2.09

Net Worth

2.79

2.75

2.95

2.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.26

0.27

0.28

0.28

Total Liabilities

3.05

3.02

3.23

3.19

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.08

0.1

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.55

0.55

0.55

0.55

Networking Capital

2.31

0.08

0.3

0.05

Inventories

0

0.01

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.14

0.15

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.53

0.14

0.34

0.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

3.9

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.15

-0.17

-0.21

Cash

0.16

2.32

2.28

2.48

Total Assets

3.04

3.03

3.23

3.2

