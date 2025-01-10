Kiran Print Pack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.21
-2.25
-2.05
-2.09
Net Worth
2.79
2.75
2.95
2.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.26
0.27
0.28
0.28
Total Liabilities
3.05
3.02
3.23
3.19
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.08
0.1
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.55
0.55
0.55
0.55
Networking Capital
2.31
0.08
0.3
0.05
Inventories
0
0.01
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.14
0.15
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.53
0.14
0.34
0.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.06
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
3.9
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.15
-0.17
-0.21
Cash
0.16
2.32
2.28
2.48
Total Assets
3.04
3.03
3.23
3.2
