Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.89, Kiran Print Pack Ltd was converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Narayandas Mohta, Kamal Kumar Mohta and Kishore Kumar Mohta. The Company engages in the printing and packaging business in India.The company started opertions in 1990-91 by trading in paper and subsequently switched to printing activity in 1992, concentrating on the specialised area of printing and distribution of capital issue stationery. The printing unit of the company is located at Pawane (Thane district), Maharashtra.In Nov.95, the company came out with a public issue for the expansion and modernisation of its facilities of printing public issue stationery,, post issue stationery, publicity materials, corporate brochures and label printing for industrial use, at Pawane. The company was ranked third in the printing of public issue stationery for the years 1993-94 and 1994-95.

