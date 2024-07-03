iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiran Print Pack Ltd Share Price

41
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41
  • Day's High41
  • 52 Wk High48.13
  • Prev. Close41.83
  • Day's Low41
  • 52 Wk Low 8.66
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kiran Print Pack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

41

Prev. Close

41.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

41

Day's Low

41

52 Week's High

48.13

52 Week's Low

8.66

Book Value

5.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kiran Print Pack Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kiran Print Pack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kiran Print Pack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.75%

Non-Promoter- 29.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kiran Print Pack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.21

-2.25

-2.05

-2.09

Net Worth

2.79

2.75

2.95

2.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.93

0.59

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

57.98

5,238.59

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.92

-0.58

-0.01

0

As % of sales

99.15

98.31

90.8

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.26

-0.12

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.04

0.16

0.15

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.24

0

-0.12

-0.05

Working capital

-0.19

-0.14

4.44

0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

57.98

5,238.59

0

-100

Op profit growth

49

45.52

-0.25

-12.64

EBIT growth

429.09

-123.32

3.56

-233.06

Net profit growth

975.46

-225.53

-82.14

-157.79

No Record Found

Kiran Print Pack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kiran Print Pack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Karan Kamal Mohta

Director & CFO

Sudha Kamal Mohta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni Shah

Director

Bharat Saboo

Independent Director

Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Sarda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kiran Print Pack Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.89, Kiran Print Pack Ltd was converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Narayandas Mohta, Kamal Kumar Mohta and Kishore Kumar Mohta. The Company engages in the printing and packaging business in India.The company started opertions in 1990-91 by trading in paper and subsequently switched to printing activity in 1992, concentrating on the specialised area of printing and distribution of capital issue stationery. The printing unit of the company is located at Pawane (Thane district), Maharashtra.In Nov.95, the company came out with a public issue for the expansion and modernisation of its facilities of printing public issue stationery,, post issue stationery, publicity materials, corporate brochures and label printing for industrial use, at Pawane. The company was ranked third in the printing of public issue stationery for the years 1993-94 and 1994-95.
Company FAQs

What is the Kiran Print Pack Ltd share price today?

The Kiran Print Pack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Print Pack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiran Print Pack Ltd is ₹20.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kiran Print Pack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kiran Print Pack Ltd is 0 and 7.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kiran Print Pack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiran Print Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiran Print Pack Ltd is ₹8.66 and ₹48.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kiran Print Pack Ltd?

Kiran Print Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.34%, 3 Years at 104.66%, 1 Year at 240.08%, 6 Month at 122.74%, 3 Month at 234.64% and 1 Month at 21.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kiran Print Pack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kiran Print Pack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.24 %

