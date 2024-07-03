SectorTrading
Open₹41
Prev. Close₹41.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹41
Day's Low₹41
52 Week's High₹48.13
52 Week's Low₹8.66
Book Value₹5.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.21
-2.25
-2.05
-2.09
Net Worth
2.79
2.75
2.95
2.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.93
0.59
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
57.98
5,238.59
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.92
-0.58
-0.01
0
As % of sales
99.15
98.31
90.8
0
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.26
-0.12
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.04
0.16
0.15
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.24
0
-0.12
-0.05
Working capital
-0.19
-0.14
4.44
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
57.98
5,238.59
0
-100
Op profit growth
49
45.52
-0.25
-12.64
EBIT growth
429.09
-123.32
3.56
-233.06
Net profit growth
975.46
-225.53
-82.14
-157.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Karan Kamal Mohta
Director & CFO
Sudha Kamal Mohta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni Shah
Director
Bharat Saboo
Independent Director
Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Sarda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kiran Print Pack Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.89, Kiran Print Pack Ltd was converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Narayandas Mohta, Kamal Kumar Mohta and Kishore Kumar Mohta. The Company engages in the printing and packaging business in India.The company started opertions in 1990-91 by trading in paper and subsequently switched to printing activity in 1992, concentrating on the specialised area of printing and distribution of capital issue stationery. The printing unit of the company is located at Pawane (Thane district), Maharashtra.In Nov.95, the company came out with a public issue for the expansion and modernisation of its facilities of printing public issue stationery,, post issue stationery, publicity materials, corporate brochures and label printing for industrial use, at Pawane. The company was ranked third in the printing of public issue stationery for the years 1993-94 and 1994-95.
Read More
The Kiran Print Pack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiran Print Pack Ltd is ₹20.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kiran Print Pack Ltd is 0 and 7.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiran Print Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiran Print Pack Ltd is ₹8.66 and ₹48.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kiran Print Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.34%, 3 Years at 104.66%, 1 Year at 240.08%, 6 Month at 122.74%, 3 Month at 234.64% and 1 Month at 21.46%.
