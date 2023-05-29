Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present before you their 35th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

Financial Summary or Highlights/ Performance of the Company (Standalone):

The Company‘s financial performance for the year under review along with previous year‘s figures is summarized hereunder on the Standalone basis financial statements of the company.

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 (Amounts below are Rs. in 000) (Amounts below are Rs. in 000) Revenue from operations 8,734.619 9,000.256 Other operational income 9,013.737 3,644.100 Increase/ Decrease in Inventory - - Total Income 17,748.356 12,644.356 Less: Operating costs 17,332.273 14,414.591 Profit before Depreciation, 416.083 Interest & Tax (PBDIT) (1,770.235) Less: Depreciation 172.714 183.196 Profit /Loss before Interest & Tax (PBIT) 243.369 (1,953.431) Less: Finance costs 68.148 48.754 Profit /Loss before Tax (PBT) 175.221 (2,002.185) Less: Provision for Income Tax (Including deferred tax) (156.692) (45.537) Profit for the year 331.913 (1,956.648) Basic EPS 0.066 (0.391)

*previous year figures have been regrouped/rearranged wherever necessary.

The above figures are extracted from the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under section 129 and 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (?the Act ) read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other relevant provisions of the Act. The detailed financial statement as stated above are available on the Companys website at http://kiranprintpack.wix.com/kiran/

1. Financial Performance (Amounts below are Rs. in 000)

During the year under review, the revenue from operations of your Company was 8,734.619 in comparison to 9,000.256 during the previous year. The Company has Profit After Tax of 331.913 in comparison to (1,956.648) during the previous year.

2. Business Review/State of the companys affairs

During the year under review, the Company has not changed its nature of business.

3. Dividend

During the year the company has not declared any dividend.

4. Reserves

The company except its profits does not propose any amount to transfer to the General Reserves.

5. Share Capital

During the year under review, the Company has not allotted any Equity Shares on rights/ preferential/ private placement basis.

As on 31st March, 2024, the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of Company stood at Rs. 5,00,29,000/- comprising of 50,02,900 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

A. Disclosure regarding Issue of Equity Shares with Differential Rights:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights.

B. Disclosure regarding issue of Employee Stock Options:

During the year under review, the Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

C. Disclosure regarding issue of Sweat Equity Shares:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares.

D. Disclosure regarding Buy back of shares:

During the year under review, the Company has not bought back any shares.

E. Disclosure regarding issue of Bonus Shares:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any bonus shares.

6. Details of directors or key managerial personnel who were appointed during the year:

(i) Retiring by rotation:

Mr. Bharat Saboo (holding DIN 03177753), Director of the Company, will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for reappointment.

Brief profile of the Directors proposed to be reappointed as required under Regulation 36 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are part of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

(ii) Declaration by Independent Directors:

Pursuant to Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 (?the Act ) read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 (6) of the Act and have submitted their respective declarations as required under Section 149 (7) of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

In terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

(iii) Familiarization programme for Independent Director:

The Company proactively keeps its Directors informed of the activities of the Company, its Management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry in the Familiarization programme conducted for the Independent Directors of the Company. The Familiarization programme is available on the website of the Company at http:// kiranprintpack.wix.com/kiran/

(iv) Key Managerial Personnel:

In terms of the provisions of Sections 2 (51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the following employees were holding the position of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on March 31, 2024:

Mr. Karan Kamal Mohta Managing Director Mrs. Sudha Mohta Chief Financial Officer Ms. Chandni Shah Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

7. Committees of Board:

As on March 31st 2024, the Company has following Statutory Committees: a. Audit Committee b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Board decides the terms of reference for these companies. Minutes of meetings of the Committees are placed before the Board for information. The details as to the composition, terms of reference, number of meetings and related attendance, etc. of these Committees are provided in detail, in the Corporate Governance Report which forms a part of this Annual Report.

8. Compliances of applicable Secretarial Standards:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

9. Meetings of the Board and its Committee:

a. Board Meeting:

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year the Board of Directors of the Company met 5 (Five) times on 29/05/2023, 14/08/2023, 05/09/2023, 08/11/2023 and 13/02/2024

Name Designation No of meetings attended No of meetings entitled to attend Whether AGM attended Mr. Karan Kamal Mohta Executive Managing Director 5 5 Yes Mrs. Sudha Mohta Executive Director, CFO 5 5 Yes Mr. Bharat Saboo Non-Executive Director 5 5 Yes Mr. Sunil Kumar Sarda Non-Executive- Independent Director 5 5 Yes Mr. Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia Non-Executive- Independent Director 5 5 Yes

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

b. Audit Committee

Your Company has constituted an Audit Committee with its composition, quorum, powers, roles and scope in line with the applicable provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations. During the financial year under review, the Audit Committee reviewed the internal controls put in place to ensure that the accounts of your Company are properly maintained and that the accounting transactions are in accordance with prevailing laws and regulations. In conducting such reviews, the Committee found no material discrepancy or weakness in the internal control system of your Company. The Committee has also reviewed the Policy and procedures for assessing and managing the risks.

During the financial year under review, all recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

The Composition of Audit Committee and the attendance of Members at the Meeting during FY 2023-24 were as under:

Name Designation No of meetings attended No of meetings entitled to attend Whether AGM attended Mr.Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia (Chairman) Non-Executive- Independent Director 5 5 Yes Mrs. Sudha Mohta Executive Director, CFO 5 5 Yes Mr. Sunil Kumar Sarda Non-Executive- Independent Director 5 5 Yes

The Company has a qualified and independent Audit Committee, and its composition is in line with the applicable provisions of Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 18 of Listing Regulation.

During the financial year under review, the Committee met 5 (Five) times on 29/05/2023, 14/08/2023, 05/09/2023, 08/11/2023 and 13/02/2024.

c. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Your Company has constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee with its composition, quorum, powers, roles and scope in line with the applicable provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations.

The Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the attendance of Members at the meeting during FY 2023-24 were as follows:

Name Designation No of meetings attended No of meetings entitled to attend Whether AGM attended Mr.Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia (Chairman) Non-Executive- Independent Director 5 5 Yes Mr. Bharat Saboo Non-Executive Director 5 5 Yes Mr. Sunil Kumar Sarda Non-Executive- Independent Director 5 5 Yes

The Company has a qualified and independent Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and its composition is in line with the applicable provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of Listing Regulation.

During the financial year under review, the Committee met 5 (Five) times on 29/05/2023, 14/08/2023, 05/09/2023, 08/11/2023 and 13/02/2024.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee had formulated a policy on remuneration under the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act and the same is attached as Annexure I to this report.

d. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

Your Company has constituted a Stakeholder Relationship Committee with its composition, quorum, powers, roles and scope in line with the applicable provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations.

The Composition of Stakeholder Relationship Committee and the attendance of Members at the meeting during FY 2023-24 were as follows:

Name Designation No of meetings attended No of meetings entitled to attend Whether AGM attended Mr. Bharat Saboo (Chairman) Non-Executive Director 5 5 Yes Mr. Sunil Kumar Sarda Non-Executive- Independent Director 5 5 Yes Mr. Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia Non-Executive- Independent Director 5 5 Yes

The Company has a qualified and independent Stakeholder Relationship Committee, and its composition is in line with the applicable provisions of Regulation 20 of Listing Regulation. During the financial year under review, the Committee met 5 (Five) times on 29/05/2023, 14/08/2023, 05/09/2023, 08/11/2023 and 13/02/2024.

e. Meeting of Independent Directors:

The Independent Directors met once on February 13, 2024 to evaluate the Board and assess the functioning of the Board.

10. Listing with Stock Exchanges

At Present, the Equity shares of the Company are listed at BSE Limited.

11. Dematerialization of Shares:

94.14% of the Company‘s paid up Equity Share Capital is in dematerialized form as on 31st March, 2024 and balance 5.86% is in physical form. The Company‘s Registrar and Transfer

Agent is Link Intime India Private Limited having their registered office at C-101, 247 Park, L.B.S. Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400 083.

12. Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the

Financial Statements

a) Your directors hereby report that, your company has maintained adequate internal controls commensurate with its size and its nature of the operation. There are suitable monitoring procedures in place to provide reasonable assurance for accuracy and timely reporting of the financial information and compliance with the statutory requirements. There are proper policies, guidelines and delegation of powers issued for the compliance of the same across the company.

b) For the purpose of ensuring accuracy in the preparation of the financials, your company has implemented various checks and balances like periodic reconciliation of major accounts, review of accounts, obtaining confirmation of various balances and proper approval mechanism.

c) Your company has documented all major processes in the area of expenses, bank transactions, payments, statutory compliances and period end financial accounting process. Your company is continuously putting its efforts to align the processes and controls with the best practices in the industry.

d) The Company has appointed M/s. Yogesh P Rathi & Associates, a firm of Chartered Accountant as the Internal Auditor of the company. The report of the said auditor is periodically reviewed and suggestions were implemented by the Audit Committee and the Board.

13. Finance & Accounts

The Company is having adequate resources at its disposal to meet its business requirements and for efficient conduct of business. The Company has not raised any funds by issue of any securities during the year.

Your company is required to prepare financial statements under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The estimates and judgments relating to financial statements are made on prudent basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner, the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present the Company‘s state of affairs and loss for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

14. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates Companies

Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a Company needs to prepare AOC-1 but as the Company doesn‘t have any subsidiaries, associates and Joint Ventures, there is no need to prepare AOC-1 and hence the same has not been prepared.

15. Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

16. Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to Section 139 of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable rules there under, The members of the Company at 31st AGM held on 28th September, 2020 had appointed M/s. VMRS & Co. (having Firm Registration No. 122750W), Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years and accordingly they hold their office till the conclusion of AGM to be held in the year 2025. Accordingly, M/s. VMRS & Co. (having Firm Registration No. 122750W), Chartered Accountants shall continue to be the Statutory Auditors of the Company for F.Y2023-2024 The Auditors‘ Report is unmodified i.e. it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

17. Auditors Report and Boards Comments on Qualification, Reservation & Adverse

Remarks or Disclaimer made by Statutory Auditors under section 134(3) (f) of the Companies Act, 2013

The report of the Statutory Auditors along with notes to Schedules is enclosed to this report. The Auditors observations are suitably explained in notes to the Accounts and are self-explanatory. They do not call for any further comments. There has been no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the Auditor in the report.

18. Internal Audit

The Board of directors has appointed M/s. Yogesh P Rathi & Associates, a firm of Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the company on the recommendations of the Audit Committee for F.Y. 2023-24.

19. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Mrs. Kavita Raju Joshi, Practising Company Secretary, have been appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report for financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed to this report. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualification or observation, which requires any comments from the Board.

20. Cost Auditor

Your company does not fall within the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost records & Audit) Rules, 2014, therefore no such records are required to be maintained and no cost auditor is required to be appointed.

21. Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the copy of Annual Return can be accessed at Company‘s website at http://kiranprintpack.wix.com/kiran/

22. Foreign Exchange Earnings / Outgo

The Company has neither incurred any expenditure nor earned any income in foreign exchange.

23. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

As per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 every Company having net worth of Rs. 500 Crores or more or Turnover of Rs.1,000 Crores or more or Net Profit of Rs. 5 Crores is required to constitute CSR committee. However, your Company has not developed or implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company.

24. Human Resources

Your Company treats its ?human resources as one of its most important assets. Your

Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

25. Disqualification of Directors

During the year under review, the Company has received Form DIR-8 from all Directors as required under the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 that none of the Directors of your Company is disqualified to hold office as director and debarred from holding the office of a Director.

26. Vigil Mechanism

The Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy to establish a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees of the Company to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at http:// kiranprintpack.wix.com/kiran/.

27. Insider Trading

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirement of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the company lays down guidelines and procedure to be followed, and disclosure to be made while dealing with shares of the company as well as consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in the companys shares. The Company had in place a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Corporate Disclosure Practices, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, the Board approved and adopted: a) Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information; and b) Code for Fair Disclosures and Conduct the codes referred above is placed on the Companys website http:// kiranprintpack.wix.com/kiran/.

28. Related Party Transactions

The transactions/contracts/arrangements entered by the Company with related party(ies) as defined under the provisions of Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013, during the financial year under review were on an arm‘s length basis and in ordinary course of business. Further, these contracts / arrangements / transactions with related parties could not be considered material in nature as per the thresholds given in Rule 15(3) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 except for which disclosure is given in Form AOC-2 Annexure-II in this regard.

29. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

30. Statement indicating development and implementation of a risk management policy for the company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company:

Your company understands that risk evaluation and risk mitigation is a function of the board of directors of the company. The Board is fully committed to developing a sound system for identification and mitigation of applicable risks viz., systemic and non-systemic on a continuous basis. The board is of the opinion that at present, there are no material risks that may threaten the very existence and functioning of your company.

31. Safeguard at workplace

The management takes due care of employees with respect to safeguard at workplace. Further, no complaints are reported by any employee pertaining to sexual harassment and hence no complaint is outstanding as on 31/03/2024 for redressal. There was no case filled during the year, under the sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Further Company ensures that there is a healthy and safe atmosphere for every women employee at the workplace and made the necessary policies for safe and secure environment for women employee.

Complaints as on 01.04.2023: NIL

Complaints filed during the Financial Year: NIL Complaints as on 31.03.2024: NIL.

32. Details of significant & material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunal impacting the going concern status and companys operation in future

During the year under review there was no such orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and company‘s operations in future.

33. Board Evaluation

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board of Directors of the Company and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed.

34. Corporate Governance

In terms of Clause 15(2)(a) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and para C, D and E of schedule V are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has been observing best corporate governance practices and is committed to adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements on-going basis.

Corporate Governance is an ethically driven business process that is committed to values aimed at enhancing an organization‘s brand and reputation. This is ensured by taking ethical business decisions and conducting business with a firm commitment to values, while meeting stakeholders‘ expectations. It is imperative that our company affairs are managed in fair and transparent manner. This is vital to gain and retain the trust of our stakeholders. A report on a Corporate Governance is appended to this report.

35. Ratio of Remuneration

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, in respect of employees of the Company and Directors is furnished hereunder:

Ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company and Percentage increase in remuneration of each Director and Key Managerial Personnel for the financial year ended March 31, 2024:

Name and Designation Remuneration F.Y. 2023-24 % increase from the previous year Mr. Karan Kamal Mohta (Executive Managing Director) 1575 5% Mrs. Sudha Mohta (Executive Director and CFO) 1260 5% Ms. Chandni Shah (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer) 150 8.7%

The particulars of the employees as required under Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as none of the employees of the Company was in receipt of remuneration as prescribed under the said Rules.

36. Remuneration Policy

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration.

37. Share Transfer System

All share transfer, dematerialization and related work is managed by Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA). M/s Link Intime India Private Limited, is your Companys RTA. All share transfer requests, demat/remat requests, correspondence relating to shares i.e. change of address, Power of Attorney, etc. should be addressed to the registrar and transfer agents.

38. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 forms part of this report.

39. Annual Performance Evaluation:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations. The performance of the Board was evaluated after seeking inputs from all the Directors based on criteria such as the composition of the Board and its committee, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Managing Director of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of the Executive Director and Non-Executive Directors.

40. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report No Material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates and the date of the report like settlement of tax liabilities, operation of patent rights, depression in market value of investments, institution of cases by or against the company, sale or purchase of capital assets or destruction of any assets etc.

41. Directors Responsibility Statement

According to the provisions of section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors confirm that:

a) in the preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the accounting policies as selected are consistently applied and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent manner so as to ensure true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) adequate accounting records are maintained in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) financial statements have been drawn up on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

42. General

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: a. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; b. The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees; c. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board. d. There are no shares lying in demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account. Hence no disclosure is required to be given for the same. e. The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable.

43. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished as follows: i) Conservation of energy

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy - (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy - (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipment‘s -

ii) Technology absorption

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption - (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution - (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- - (a) the details of technology imported - (b) the year of import; - I whether the technology been fully absorbed - (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof - (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development -

Your Company does not carry on any business which requires or where the conservation of energy or technology absorption is mandatorily required.

44. Transfer of Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor

Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

45. Details of Application made or proceeding pending under insolvency and

Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

During the year under review there were no application made or any proceedings were pending under insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

46. Acknowledgment:

Your directors wish to thank the stakeholders of the company for their continued support and cooperation and employees for their dedication and the excellence they have displayed in conducting the business operations of the company..