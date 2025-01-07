iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kiran Print Pack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.18
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kiran Print Pack Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.93

0.59

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

57.98

5,238.59

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.92

-0.58

-0.01

0

As % of sales

99.15

98.31

90.8

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.26

-0.12

-0.12

As % of sales

30.41

43.99

1,082.49

0

Other costs

-0.27

-0.12

-0.13

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.62

20.45

1,229.36

0

Operating profit

-0.55

-0.37

-0.25

-0.25

OPM

-59.19

-62.76

-2,302.65

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.36

0.35

0.44

0.43

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.04

0.16

0.15

Taxes

-0.24

0

-0.12

-0.05

Tax rate

115.89

-9.06

-78.62

-37.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-0.08

Adj. profit

-0.46

-0.04

0.03

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.18

Net profit

-0.46

-0.04

0.03

0.19

yoy growth (%)

975.46

-225.53

-82.14

-157.79

NPM

-49.55

-7.27

309.55

0

Kiran Print Pack : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kiran Print Pack Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.